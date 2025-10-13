Iowa Attorney General’s Office Concludes Officers Acted with Legal Justification in Greene County Shooting

DES MOINES— In a report issued today, the Iowa Attorney General’s Office has concluded that the September 6, 2025, fatal shooting of Camryn Leroy Stonehocker by Officer Marshall Moore from the Boone Police Department was legally justified.

On September 6, 2025, at approximately 10:24 p.m., Officer Marshall Moore was conducting traffic patrol on Highway 30. He saw a pickup truck traveling westbound into town that had an inoperable driver’s side taillight and attempted a traffic stop. The driver of the truck, later identified as Camryn Leroy Stonehocker, did not stop. Instead, Stonehocker drove into Boone, before returning to Highway 30 and heading west. As Officer Moore pursued the vehicle, Stonehocker led him and other officers westbound for approximately 20 miles. Stonehocker turned north on T Avenue, just west of Grand Junction and eventually stopped. When Stonehocker exited the vehicle, he began walking with a large survival knife pointed at Officer Moore, ignoring commands to drop the weapon.

Simultaneously, Boone Police Officer Josh Olsen approached Stonehocker from behind. Stonehocker turned, aimed his knife at Officer Olsen, and advanced toward him. Officer Olsen lunged out of Stonehocker’s reach and went to the ground. Officer Moore saw Stonehocker turn the knife toward Olsen and, fearing for both Olsen’s safety and his own, fired his weapon to prevent Stonehocker from stabbing Officer Olsen until Stonehocker fell to the ground and stopped moving. Officer Moore provided cover while the knife was removed from Stonehocker’s hand and Officer Olsen began to render medical aid. Stonehocker died from his injuries en route to the hospital.

Stonehocker continued to escalate what could have been a standard traffic stop when he failed to stop and led officers on a twenty-mile pursuit for 17 minutes. By driving across multiple lanes – at times into oncoming traffic and toward innocent motorists – with his headlights off, Stonehocker put dozens of people in danger. He slammed on his brakes twice, in an apparent attempt to cause the officers to collide with him.

Interviews with friends and family revealed that Stonehocker had prior encounters with law enforcement that left him frustrated and had received traffic citations two weeks prior to the incident. He also had been exhibiting more argumentative behavior over the last two years, coinciding with his use of marijuana.

The report is issued under the Attorney General’s independent authority under Iowa Code section 13.12 to investigate or prosecute conduct of law enforcement that results in death.

