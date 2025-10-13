Attorney General Bird Joins Coalition Defending Act to Protect Children from Social Media Harm

DES MOINES—Attorney General Brenna Bird today announced she joined a bipartisan coalition of 34 states and the District of Columbia in a brief supporting Tennessee’s law that protects children from social media harm.

Studies continue to show that social media use leads to anxiety and depression in adolescents. In spite of this, social media platforms continue to use addictive and destructive features that get kids hooked and cause irreparable harm. In addition to these concerns, many platforms are also being used to sexually exploit children. As the brief states, “Children are being victimized by ‘predatory behaviors’—including ‘sexual solicitation’—on platforms. More than 25% of girls be-tween ages 13 and 15 have “receiv[ed] unwanted sexual advances on Instagram.”

“Prohibiting companies from profiting off the exploitation of our kids’ mental health is common sense, and it’s the right thing to do,” said Attorney General Bird. “Health and safety standards are not unreasonable; they are essential. I’ll continue fighting to protect kids from exploitation.”

Iowa joined the Florida-led brief along with Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Read the full brief here.



