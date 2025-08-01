Fancy Pansy Announces Kickoff to 2025 Mountain Wedding Season

Fancy Pansy announces the launch of the 2025 mountain wedding season, with August marking the beginning of a busy calendar across the Vail Valley.

AVON, CO, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fancy Pansy, a floral design studio based in Avon, Colorado, has officially begun its 2025 mountain wedding season, with multiple events scheduled across the Vail Valley beginning this month. The August launch signals the start of what is projected to be one of the busiest wedding calendars in the studio’s history.

Known for its alpine landscapes, outdoor venues, and four-season appeal, the Rocky Mountains remain a top destination for couples planning weddings in Colorado. Fancy Pansy is currently working with clients across Beaver Creek, Vail, and Edwards to design custom floral arrangements that reflect the seasonal setting and personal style of each couple.

A Word from the Owner

“August marks the official start of our wedding season—when the planning turns into celebration.” — Frankie Sheridan, Owner

About Fancy Pansy

Fancy Pansy is a locally owned floral design studio serving the Vail Valley region of Colorado. The company specializes in custom floral arrangements for weddings, events, and everyday occasions, with a focus on design-forward service and local collaboration. They are located at Box 7312, 51 Beaver Creek Pl #2, Avon, CO 81620, USA.

Legal Disclaimer:

