NMAC Announces 12 Renowned Plenary Speakers for the U.S. Conference on HIV/AIDS Themed Around 'Aging with HIV'

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NMAC (formerly the National Minority AIDS Council) is proud to announce that the 29th U.S. Conference on HIV/AIDS (USCHA), the nation’s largest convening of the HIV community and stakeholders, will feature 12 plenary speakers whose scientific expertise and living experience reinforce this year’s conference theme of “Aging with HIV.” At a time when over 50% of people living with HIV are over 50 years old, the conference theme enacted across four plenaries, 10 related tracks, and 150+ sessions offer ample opportunities for workforce development and community skill building, which allows people to age optimally with HIV as a manageable, chronic health condition. Also in alignment with the theme, NMAC will honor the 35th anniversary of the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program (RWHAP), which in 2023, reached a record-breaking 90.6% viral suppression rate among clients receiving HIV medical care. The USCHA plenary speaker lineup includes: Allison Agwu, MD., Jeff Berry, Porchia Dees, Jeanne White-Ginder, Eric Goosby, MD., Keith Green, Anthony Fauci, MD, Louis Ortiz-Fonseca, Earvin “Magic” Johnson Jr., Admiral (ret.) Rachel Levine, MD, Beverly Ross, and Rae Lewis-Thornton."USCHA is a powerful convening space built by NMAC to unite community members, public health professionals, industry leaders, and government partners in our shared mission to end the HIV epidemic,” said Harold Phillips. “This year, we spotlight those aging with HIV through diverse programming shaped by more than 30 years of NMAC’s policy and programmatic leadership. It’s also a moment of reflection and celebration: honoring the 35th anniversary of the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program and recognizing the legacy of our Executive Director Paul Kawata, who retires after 38 years of groundbreaking leadership. Even in the face of political headwinds and a shifting public health landscape, USCHA remains a place of unity, resilience, and shared progress.”The 29th U.S. Conference on HIV/AIDS will be held from September 4-7 in Washington, D.C.About NMAC: Launched in 1987 during the early years of the HIV/AIDS crisis, NMAC is a national HIV organization that offers capacity building, leadership development, policy and advocacy, and public engagement to end the HIV epidemic among communities most-impacted in the United States. We convene the Biomedical HIV Prevention Summit - the nation’s largest gathering of the public health workforce focused on PrEP for HIV prevention and the U.S. Conference on HIV/AIDS - the nation’s largest gathering for community mobilization and workforce development.For media inquiries or more information, please contact:

