Summit Helps Teens Explore Healthy Relationships and Coping Skills

Boston Public Health Commission's ‘Break-up Summit’ is on July 31 and brings together 200 teens and 50 providers from across the city

Mayor Michelle Wu, the City of Boston, and the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) are hosting a summit for teens to explore healthy relationship dynamics and coping skills. This year’s annual Break-Up Summit, run by BPHC’s Start Strong program, is on July 31, 2025, at Simmons University. This year’s theme “Unscripted Love,” invites teenagers to have honest conversations about relationships in the age of social media and AI.

“As digital interactions and social pressures complicate how teens navigate relationships, it’s important to increase our youth-led violence prevention and community building efforts,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Commissioner of Public Health for the City of Boston. “Thank you to Start Strong for organizing this summit and giving our young people the tools, knowledge and support they need to build safe, respectful and affirming relationships.”

The annual summits are aimed at preventing dating violence amongst teenagers in Boston and increasing their understanding of what constitutes a healthy break up by creating a safe space to unpack the realities of modern relationships. This year’s theme, “Unscripted Love,” gives teens a space to laugh, vent, share stories and ultimately uplift each other while discussing the impact social media has on relationships, setting digital boundaries, and self care strategies.

“This year’s summit centers on social media, recognizing its role as a ‘super peer’—shaping how young people understand love, conflict, and identity,” said Jess Alder, Program Director for Start Strong Initiative. “While media can be a source of healing and connection, it can also reinforce harmful myths about control, jealousy, and violence. By helping young people critically engage with the messages they consume and share, we’re empowering them to communicate with empathy, navigate conflict, and build healthier relationships.”

Co-designed by teen peer leaders and Start Strong staff, this year's summit will feature live skits and performances, interactive breakout sessions, a youth-led panel discussion, a live recording of the “Real Love Real Talk” podcast, an intergenerational dialogue between teenagers and adults and free lunch for all attendees. The summit is free and open to Boston-area teenagers. Registration is now closed, but 200 teens from across the city have signed up through their youth programs for this year’s Summit.

Housed within the Child Adolescent Family Health Bureau, Start Strong is an internationally recognized youth-led violence prevention program that aims to prevent teen dating violence and promote healthy relationships. Start Strong uses a trauma-informed, positive youth development framework to start conversations on systems of oppression, intersectionality, and prevention/promotion work while incorporating a media literacy lens. All of Start Strong’s work is youth-created, driven, or inspired, which means that youth are the heart of the program.