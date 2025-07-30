Free Masterclass Helps Professionals Reset Their Careers and Well-Being with Purpose

Sophie Blum and Stevi Gable Carr ELEVATE Invite Webinar- Aug 6, 2025 Stevi Gable Carr, Founder

Free masterclass to help high performers reset, refocus, and realign their career with purpose—without sacrificing success or well-being.

Clarity and impact aren’t luck. They’re designed. ELEVATE helps ambitious professionals reconnect with their purpose—and move forward with confidence.” — Sophie Blum

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two internationally recognized business leaders are on a mission to help high achievers move from autopilot to intentional action. Sophie Blum, Fortune 100 President, and Stevi Gable Carr , Forbes-featured executive coach and founder of WISe Wellness Guild, are proud to launch ELEVATE Masterclass—a strategic transformation program for driven professionals who want to realign their work with their well-being and impact.Blum and Carr are hosting two free live virtual masterclasses on August 6 and 12:These sessions are designed for professionals navigating change, feeling stretched too thin, or quietly wondering what's next. The ELEVATE Masterclass offers a bold new approach to personal and professional growth—focusing on clarity, energy, and values-based direction.In Just 90 minutes, Attendees Will Walk Away With:A clear personal brand statement action plan that defines your edgeA custom wellness strategy that actually fits your lifeA roadmap for career pivots, stretch goals, or promotions“This isn’t career development,” says Carr. “It’s career elevation. It’s for anyone asking, What’s next—and how do I grow without losing myself in the process?”WHEN + WHERE🗓️ August 6 & 12, 2025💻 Free + Live + VirtualBonus: All attendees receive early access to tools and exclusive program bonuses._______About the Founders:Sophie Blum is a Fortune 100 President, founder of the C-FORWARD Business & Leadership Academy, transformational business leader with a global legacy of brand and organizational growth.Stevi Carr is the founder of WISe Wellness Guild and a coach featured in Forbes, Inc., and the Female Founders 500. Together, they blend strategic vision with a human-first approach to help others lead well and live well.

