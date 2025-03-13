Inc. Names Stevi Gable Carr to Its 2025 Female Founders 500 List

Inc Female Founders 500 Awardee Stevi Gable Carr Inc Female Founders 500 Awardee Stevi Gable Carr Photo Inc FF Logo

Honored for leading in the $9T wellness industry, Carr is driving a shift from reactive to proactive healthcare for cities, brands and individuals.

My companies, WISe & WellNXT, are harnessing the $9 trillion wellness industry and supporting the shift in our nation's approach to healthcare—from reactive to proactive- through inspired strategy.” — Stevi Gable Carr

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced its eighth annual Female Founders list , honoring a bold group of 500 women whose innovations and ideas are leading their industries forward. These resilient entrepreneurs expressed grit and drive to collectively attract approximately $9 billion in 2024 revenue and $10.6 billion in funding.Each year, Inc. editors review thousands of applications highlighting female founders who are challenging the status quo and tackling some of the world’s biggest problems, and cull applicants through three rounds of judging, looking specifically at an entrepreneur’s bona fides in the past year. Criteria include quantifiable metrics such as revenue, sales, revenue growth, funding, and audience size. Inc. also looks for qualitative metrics including social media momentum and stories of impact.Honoree selection is also honed through the evaluation of the program’s advisory board: Cate Luzio, founder and CEO of Luminary; Dany Garcia, founder, CEO, and chairperson of the Garcia Companies; Pinky Cole Hayes, founder and CEO of Slutty Vegan; Anu Duggal, founding partner at Female Founders Fund; Katherine Power, serial entrepreneur and partner at Greycroft; Tiffany Dufu, president of the Tory Burch Foundation and founder of the Cru; and Kay Koplovitz, co-founder and chair at Springboard Enterprises, founder of USA Network."Being named to the Inc. Female Founders 500 list isn't just a milestone—it is a reminder that when you lead with intention, prioritize impact, and stay true to your vision, you can create something that lasts, says Stevi Carr, recently named to the 2025 Inc. Female Founders 500 List. “The $9 trillion wellness industry has the potential to shift our nation's approach to healthcare—from reactive to proactive—empowering individuals and communities to take charge of their well-being. With my companies, WISe and WellNXT, it’s about rewriting the rules, challenging the status quo, and proving that, success and wellbeing can coexist."The founders cross all industries and bring with them unique stories of success from each stage of the entrepreneurial journey — from startup to going public, being acquired by big buyers, or spending decades at the helm of an organization.Stevi Gable Carr is the Founder & CEO of WISe Wellness Guild co-founder of WellNXT. In April 2025, Carr will release Cracking The Rich Code—a #1 best-selling book series co-authored and curated by Jim Britt and endorsed by Tony Robbins. Carr brings over 20 years of brand-building expertise from Fortune 500 companies, including P&G, Newell Rubbermaid, and UC Health.As a working mother and engaged community leader, Carr is a passionate advocate for supporting the retention and advancement of humans in the workforce. She is an executive coach, 40x keynote speaker, Fellow of the Institute of Coaching at McLean/Harvard Medical School, ICF Member, an on-air wellness expert for iHeart Radio’s with Kiss 107.1’s Jon Jon & Friends, and serves as an Ambassador to the Global Wellness Institute. Carr is a board advisor to Congenital Heart Alliance of Cincinnati and former board member of the P&G Alumni Network.Carr’s work has been featured in Forbes, Entrepreneur, and Fortune, and she has received numerous accolades, including:• Dress for Success Cincinnati Honorary Chair (2025)• P&G Alumni Association Visionaries Under 40 Honoree (2019)• Cincinnati Business Courier’s 40 Under 40 Honoree (2020)• Women Who Mean Business Honoree (2020)• American Heart Association Woman of Impact (2021)• Venue Magazine’s Influential Women of Cincinnati (2022)"Female founders know what struggle is, but they’re also experts of improvisation, adaptability, and creativity. The women featured on this year’s list exemplify these qualities. Through times of uncertainty, their unwavering dedication and steadfast leadership are not only inspiring but vital to driving progress," said Inc. executive editor Diana Ransom.Several honorees will be featured in Inc. magazine’s Female Founders issue, on newsstands March 18, 2025. To see the complete list of honorees, please visit: https://www.inc.com/female-founders ____About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com About WISe Wellness GuildWISe Wellness Guild, a consultancy and media agency dedicated to advancing individuals and organizations through whole-self wellness. WISe Wellness Guild has partnered with leading organizations, including Kroger, P&G, Fifth Third Bank, Paycor, TH Foods, AdventHealth, The Christ Hospital, Sports ETA, and many others, providing strategic growth consultation, consumer and market insights, programming, advertising, and access to a thriving community of more than 60,000 wellness consumers across all 50 U.S. states and nine countries. Learn more here: wisewellnessguild.com wisewellnessguildpartners.comAbout WellNXTWellNXT is a national wellness movement designed to ignite community, health, and inspiration through in-person activations across the country. We provide scalable solutions for cities to easily adopt wellness capabilities, tailored experiences and platforms into their region. Learn more here: wellnxtfest.com About Stevi Carr CoachingStevi Gable Carr is an executive coach focused on cultivating legacy and sustainable leadership through the foundation for whole-self wellness. Carr believes it is an audacious act to rewrite the rules of leadership, believe you can step outside the norm and identify your own path towards greatness. Learn more here: stevi.me

