Zeidler Group Expands Marketing Material Review Tool to Cover Securities, including ETCs/ETNs

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zeidler Group , a leading legal and compliance firm serving the investment funds industry, is proud to announce the latest enhancement to its flagship, AI-powered Marketing Material Review Tool (MMR-Tool). The latest enhancement enables issuers of securities to assess advertisements in accordance with Article 2(k) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 ("Prospectus Regulation"), further solidifying the tool’s position as an essential solution for financial market participants.With this latest upgrade, the MMR-Tool can now evaluate advertisements that:Relate to a specific offer of securities to the public or an admission to trading on a regulated market.Specifically promote the potential subscription or acquisition of securities.This advancement is relevant for issuers of transferable securities under the Prospectus Regulation, including Exchange-Traded Commodities (“ETCs”) and Exchange-Traded Notes (“ETNs”), ensuring their advertising materials comply with regulatory requirements. Advertisements for transferable securities must comply with specific regulatory requirements set out in the Prospectus Regulation, the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/979 supplementing the Prospectus Regulation, and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2017/565 supplementing Directive 2014/65/EU (“MiFID II”).Serena Goldberg, EVP of Product and Services at Zeidler Group, commented:"Our investment in innovation continues to drive value for our clients. By continuously enhancing the MMR-Tool, we ensure that financial market participants can efficiently meet compliance obligations while maintaining confidence in their marketing communications."Tara Dutta, Senior Associate at Zeidler Group, added:"With increasing regulatory scrutiny on marketing materials in general, issuers of securities must navigate complex compliance requirements for securities advertisements. This latest enhancement to our MMR-Tool underscores our commitment to providing cutting-edge LegalTech solutions that help our clients stay compliant with evolving regulations across multiple jurisdictions."Zeidler Group’s MMR-Tool is lawyer-educated and AI-powered, offering a scalable and efficient solution for regulatory compliance in investment marketing. This enhancement represents another step in Zeidler’s mission to provide best-in-class LegalTech solutions to the global investment funds industry.Experience the MMR Tool in ActionSee how the Marketing Material Review (MMR) Tool can streamline your compliance reviews and drive operational efficiency.Book your personalised demo today for a tailored walkthrough focused on your firm’s specific needs.Alternatively, join us for a live product showcase on Wednesday, 13 August, where we’ll demonstrate the tool’s key features and answer your questions in real time. Register today to reserve your spot About Zeidler GroupZeidler Group is a technology-driven law firm and compliance services provider, dedicated to revolutionising legal, regulatory, compliance, and reporting services for the asset management industry. Through

