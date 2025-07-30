Tsunami in Off East Coast of Kamchatka

MACAU, July 30 - On July 30, 2025, at 7:24 AM local time, a strong shallow earthquake occurred in Off East Coast of Kamchatka. The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a latitude of 52.50°N and a longitude of 160.40°E, approximately 5,199 kilometers northeast of Macau.

The earthquake has triggered an obvious tsunami in the local and nearby areas. After comprehensive analysis, this tsunami will not have a direct impact on Macau. However, it is expected that minor tsunami waves will reach the Macau coastline around 6 PM to 7 PM today (July 30, 2025), causing water level fluctuations of about 0.1 meters or less. Although this tsunami will not cause significant effects in Macau, citizens are advised to remain vigilant while engaging in activities near the shore and on the water, and to pay attention to safety and changes in the water surface.