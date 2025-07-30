Skin Grafting Market projected to reach US$2.014 billion by 2030 at a significant CAGR of 6.15%

The skin grafting market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.15% from US$1.495 billion in 2025 to US$2.014 billion by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the skin grafting market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.15% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$2.014 billion by 2030.The global skin grafting market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for advanced wound care solutions.Skin grafting is a surgical procedure that involves transplanting skin from one area of the body to another to repair damaged or missing skin. It is commonly used to treat burns, chronic wounds, and other skin injuries. With the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing geriatric population, the demand for skin grafting procedures is expected to increase, thus driving the growth of the global market.The market is also being fueled by advancements in technology and the development of innovative skin grafting techniques. These advancements have led to improved outcomes and reduced healing time, making skin grafting a more attractive option for patients. Additionally, the increasing awareness about the benefits of skin grafting and the availability of government funding for research and development in this field are also contributing to the market growth.As the demand for advanced wound care solutions continues to rise, the global skin grafting market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years. With the advancements in technology and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the market is poised for further expansion. This presents a great opportunity for companies to invest in research and development and introduce innovative skin grafting solutions to meet the growing demand.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-skin-grafting-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the skin grafting market that have been covered are Zimmer Biomet, B. Braun SE, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Exsurco Medical, Inc., Rudolf Storz GmbH, De Soutter Medical, AVITA Medical, Smith & Nephew Plc, among others.The market analytics report segments the skin grafting market as follows:By type:• Autologous Grafts• Allogeneic Grafts• Xenografts• OthersBy graft thickness:• Split-Thickness Grafts• Full-Thickness Grafts• Composite GraftsBy application:• Burns• Extensive Wounds• Skin Cancer• OthersBy End-User:• Hospitals• Ambulatory Surgical Centers• OthersBy regions:• North America• South America• Europe• Middle East and Africa• Asia PacificCompanies Profiled:• Zimmer Biomet• B. Braun SE• Integra LifeSciences Corporation• Exsurco Medical, Inc.• Rudolf Storz GmbH• De Soutter Medical• AVITA Medical• Smith & Nephew Plc• Tissue Regenix• Lohmann & Rauscher• StrykerReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Proton Therapy Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/proton-therapy-market • Cancer Therapeutic Drugs Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/cancer-therapeutic-drugs-market • Tissue Banking Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/tissue-banking-market • Global Skin Care Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-skin-care-market • CBD Skincare Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/cbd-skincare-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. 