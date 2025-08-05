New Industry Poll Reveals Lead Generation as Top B2B Sales Hurdle

Alpesh Kumar Winning BW 40 Under 40 on Dec 2024 FunnL New logo

Survey of 500+ B2B sales pros finds lead gen is the biggest hurdle (69.6%), with tech adoption and budgets distant second and third.

Not one respondent picked changing buyer behavior—that surprised us. Teams can adapt but still struggle to fill the top of the funnel. We're fixing that with better data and SDR support.” — Alpesh Kumar, Co-founder & COO, FunnL

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a recent survey of over 500 B2B sales professionals conducted by Funnl.ai, 69.6% of respondents identified Lead Generation & Prospecting as their single biggest challenge in today’s sales process. The poll, run during Q2 2025, sheds light on the pain points sales teams face as they strive to hit ambitious revenue targets in an increasingly competitive marketplace.Key findings from the poll include:• Lead Generation & Prospecting: 69.6%• Technology Adoption: 17.5%• Budget Constraints: 5.8%• Changing Buyer Behavior: 0%“We were surprised that not a single respondent cited Changing Buyer Behavior as their top concern,” said Alpesh Kumar, COO of Funnl.ai. “This suggests that while buyers’ expectations continue to rise, sales organizations feel equipped to adapt—yet they still struggle to fill the top of their funnels.”Lead Generation & Prospecting Remains UnresolvedWith nearly seven out of ten professionals naming lead generation as their biggest hurdle, it’s clear that filling pipelines with qualified prospects remains a critical bottleneck. Many sales teams report relying on outdated lists, struggling with inaccurate data, or lacking the time to research and personalize outreach at scale.“High-quality prospective data and timely, relevant outreach are non-negotiable in today’s market,” noted Sanju Pillai, CEO of Funnl.ai. “Our data-driven appointment setting solutions are designed to resolve exactly these pain points—so sales reps can spend less time hunting for contacts and more time engaging them.”Technology Adoption and Budget Constraints FollowWhile Technology Adoption (17.5%) trailed well behind lead generation, it still represents a significant challenge. Respondents pointed to the steep learning curves of new CRM systems, integration issues between sales and marketing stacks, and reluctance among veteran reps to embrace AI powered tools.Budget Constraints were cited by 5.8% of those surveyed, indicating that financial limitations—whether due to leaner travel budgets or reductions in marketing spend—continue to hamper some organizations’ ability to scale their outreach efforts effectively.Next Steps for B2B Sales TeamsBased on the poll insights, Funnl.ai recommends that sales organizations:1. Invest in Data Quality: Partner with providers who offer real time, verified contact and intent data.2. Streamline Tech Stacks: Adopt interoperable platforms that minimize training overhead and automate routine tasks.3. Align Budgets with ROI: Track metrics across the entire sales funnel to optimize spend on the highest yield activities.“Our mission at Funnl.ai is to help B2B teams overcome these challenges head-on,” added Kumar. “By combining AI driven lead scoring with hands on SDR support, we enable companies to accelerate pipeline creation without ballooning costs.”For more details on the full poll results and best practices for tackling these challenges, visit www.funnl.ai/blog About Funnl.aiFunnl.ai is a leading provider of AI powered B2B appointment setting and lead generation solutions. By integrating predictive intent data with expert SDR support, Funnl.ai accelerates high quality pipeline creation for sales teams worldwide.

