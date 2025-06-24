FunnL Turns Fresh Graduates Into High-Performing Global B2B Sales Pros

FunnL New logo

Case study reveals FunnL’s intensive academy transforms new MBAs into quota-crushing SDRs, boosting client pipelines 3× across SaaS, healthcare, fintech, BFSI.

Talent is everywhere; with rigorous mentorship and data-driven coaching, our new SDRs outperform seasoned reps in weeks.” — Alpesh Kumar, Co-founder & COO, FunnL

SAN FRANSISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the highly competitive world of B2B sales, success often hinges on expertise, resilience, and the right kind of training. FunnL.ai, a leader in sales appointment setting, has cracked the code by transforming fresh MBA graduates into globally successful sales professionals — through a uniquely structured internal training program that’s delivering real-world results for clients worldwide.FunnL’s case study follows the journey of several young MBA graduates who entered the company with little to no prior B2B sales experience. Within just a few months, these recruits were not only generating high-quality appointments but also contributing significantly to client pipelines across industries such as SaaS, healthcare, fintech, and cybersecurity.“At FunnL, we believe talent is everywhere — it just needs the right grooming,” said Sanju Pillai, CEO of FunnL.ai. “Our internal training academy focuses on real-time learning, personalized mentorship, and continuous performance analytics. We don’t just teach theory — we build sales athletes.”The FunnL Advantage: Sales Training that Delivers ROIFunnL’s sales development program includes:• Industry-specific onboarding: Trainees learn the nuances of verticals like healthcare tech, SaaS, and BFSI to personalize outreach with relevance.• Live simulations and role plays: Training includes generating hyper-personalized emails as per the industry and position of the recipient, objection handling, and cadence reviews.• Tech-enabled learning: Every SDR gets hands-on experience with CRM tools, AI-powered sales intelligence platforms, and analytics dashboards.• Performance-driven mentorship: Experienced sales leaders track progress weekly, helping reps refine messaging and strategies.The result? More than 78% of trained SDRs at FunnL generate qualified B2B appointments within their first 60 days — often outperforming market benchmarks.One of FunnL’s recent clients, a US-based SaaS startup, reported a 3x increase in qualified sales meetings after onboarding a FunnL-trained SDR team. “We were amazed by how quickly they understood our ICP and delivered value. The training clearly shows,” the client noted.Setting the Standard in B2B Sales Talent DevelopmentWith over 100,000 appointments set across 15+ countries, FunnL’s commitment to sales excellence is reflected not just in numbers, but in the long-term success of its people and partners.“As we scale globally, our focus remains on building a high-quality, human-first sales ecosystem,” added Alpesh Kumar, COO of FunnL.ai. “Our training program is not just a talent pipeline — it’s a results engine.”For companies looking to accelerate their sales pipeline with professionally trained talent, FunnL offers a winning formula: purpose-built training, precision targeting, and guaranteed performance.About FunnL.aiFunnL.ai is a global B2B sales appointment setting company that helps businesses drive qualified meetings, faster. With expertise across 15+ industries and a team of more than 400 highly trained SDRs, FunnL delivers end-to-end sales outreach powered by data, content, and technology.

FunnL Turns Fresh Graduates Into High-Performing Global B2B Sales Pros

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.