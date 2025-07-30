Jobma and Reveal Background Partner for Seamless Online Background Checks

Jobma and Reveal Background partner to combine asynchronous video interviews and background checks for faster, verified hiring.

MINNETONKA, MN, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jobma , a leading AI video interviewing and assessment platform, has announced its partnership with Reveal Background , a background screening solution that simplifies identity verification and pre-employment checks. This integration brings together the power of one-way video interviews and background checks in a single platform, giving hiring teams a smarter, unified hiring experience.The partnership enables a unified candidate evaluation process, helping recruiters reduce delays, improve decision-making, and accelerate onboarding. By combining Jobma’s powerful AI interviews and Reveal’s smart verification tools, hiring teams can automate key steps in the recruitment process and conduct global background checks more efficiently.Reveal Background allows users to run secure background checks and verify identities. Whether it’s screening for employment history, criminal records, or education credentials, Reveal Background supports international screening to ensure compliance with regional frameworks. Reveal delivers fast and accurate information to help employers navigate cross-border hiring with greater confidence.“By combining our structured interviews with powerful background screening, we’re creating a seamless assessment experience, delivering the clarity and context modern hiring teams need,” said Krishna Kant, Managing Partner at Jobma.This integration partnership enables hiring teams to:- Conduct structured interviews and initiate background checks within one unified platform.- Automate early-stage screening and pre-employment checks.- Evaluate talent with objective AI insights and background screening data for a confident, data-driven hiring decision.The integration is now available for all Jobma and Reveal Background users.About Reveal BackgroundReveal Background is a background screening platform delivering fast, accurate, and FCRA-compliant screening solutions. Built for both individuals and businesses, it offers access to criminal records, employment and education history, credit reports, and more, all through a simple, secure digital experience.About JobmaJobma’s AI video interviewing platform streamlines recruitment with intelligent automation and data-driven decision-making. Trusted by over 3,000 companies across 50+ countries, Jobma enhances hiring with seamless ATS integrations and a superior candidate experience. Jobma is SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certified and fully GDPR and CCPA compliant.For more information about Jobma, visit www.jobma.com Jobma - 13911 Ridgedale Drive, Suite 230, Minnetonka, Minnesota 55305, United States

