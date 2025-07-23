Jobma Achieves ISO/IEC 27001 Certification, Reinforcing Secure and Privacy-First Hiring

This globally recognized ISO certification underscores Jobma’s commitment to data security, regulatory compliance, and protecting user privacy.

MINNETONKA, MN, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jobma , a leading AI video interviewing and assessment platform, is now ISO/IEC 27001 certified, one of the highest international benchmarks for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS). This certification marks a significant milestone in Jobma’s efforts to protect sensitive data, uphold its approach to enterprise-grade security, and provide trusted hiring technology solutions.As privacy standards evolve in online hiring, this certification demonstrates Jobma’s investment in secure, compliant practices that support both employers and candidates.ISO/IEC 27001 is a global gold standard for information security, and it means Jobma has been independently audited and verified for having robust systems, controls, and risk management in place. In video interviewing, where candidate and recruiter data may be collected and shared, maintaining strong security practices is critical. Having ISO 27001 certification means the platform operates with a robust structure to store, share, and protect this data every step of the way, helping you stay compliant and build trust with your users.“Data protection isn’t just a feature, it’s a foundation Jobma is built on. Achieving the ISO/IEC 27001 certification reinforces our commitment to building trustworthy hiring technology rooted in security, privacy, and responsible data practices,” said Krishna Kant, Managing Partner at Jobma.More than just a technical achievement, this milestone strengthens Jobma’s competitive position in the AI video interviewing and hiring space, especially for global organizations and enterprises that require secure, audit-ready solutions.About JobmaJobma’s AI video interviewing platform streamlines recruitment with intelligent automation and data-driven decision-making. Trusted by over 3,000 companies across 50+ countries, Jobma enhances hiring with seamless ATS integrations and a superior candidate experience. Jobma is SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certified and fully GDPR and CCPA compliant.Learn more about Jobma’s security practices at www.jobma.com/privacy Jobma - 13911 Ridgedale Drive, Suite 230, Minnetonka, Minnesota 55305, United States

