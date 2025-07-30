FundedNext Launches AI Assistant 'Fundee', the First Prop Firm with Multilingual Voice AI Support

Try asking Fundee, about anything you need to know before you start trading with FundedNext

Supports 32 Languages to Bridge Global Access and Cultural Relevance, Redefining Client Support with AI-Powered Assistance

With this AI Assistant, we’re giving our traders a simpler, more intuitive way to connect with FundedNext.” — Syed Abdullah Jayed, CEO of FundedNext

AJMAN, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FundedNext , a leading prop trading firm, launched its newest innovation, AI Assistant “Fundee” , making it the first prop trading platform in the world to offer extensive voice support through AI. This innovation not only improves accessibility but also transforms the user experience while scaling support for FundedNext's global audience.This AI Assistant is available in 32 languages, allowing users from diverse backgrounds to access core platform information effortlessly. The AI Assistant can smoothly guide new traders and help them understand FundedNext’s trading models, how to get started, and other details regarding the FundedNext platform, standing out in the industry. The AI Assistant not only provides proper guidance about trading with FundedNext, but also supports new traders in making more informed decisions by explaining account types, rules and policies, and cost structures, helping them choose the right path based on their goals and risk appetite. The narration is delivered through a human-like AI voice, optimized for clarity and tone neutrality, particularly valuable for audiences.“This launch goes beyond convenience. It reflects the kind of relationship we want with our traders,” said Syed Abdullah Jayed, CEO of FundedNext. “With this AI Assistant, we’re giving our traders a simpler, more intuitive way to connect with FundedNext.”"A trader's greatest asset is their mental capital. We built 'Fundee' to preserve that focus. By providing instant, voice-powered answers, we help traders save their energy for the one thing that matters: the market," said Syed Abdullah Galib, CSO of FundedNext “This isn't just an update; it's the new standard for trader support. We believe intelligent, instant support is the future, and we're proud to lead the way."This AI Assistant launch aligns with FundedNext’s broader mission to democratize trading and to deliver enhanced customer support. Reinforcing their commitment to exceptional customer experience, FundedNext previously collaborated with Intercom Inc. to integrate Fin AI, an intelligent AI support agent, delivering fast, accurate responses to trader queries. Together, these AI tools transform the trading experience, streamlining access, enhancing decision-making, and fostering confidence for traders worldwide, emphasizing their motto, “For Every Trader, Every Market.” Try Fundee at FundedNext.com.About FundedNextFundedNext is a global proprietary trading firm providing simulated capital to skilled traders in over 170 countries. With $150M+ paid to 43,000+ traders through models like Stellar Lite, 1-Step, and 2-Step, FundedNext leads with fast payouts, in-house innovation, and trader-first solutions. Founded in 2022, FundedNext was built on a single mission: to empower both new and seasoned traders across the globe with better tools, fairer rules, and a clear path to performance-based profits.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.