FundedNext Named Best Prop Trading Firm: Africa at FAME Awards During FMAS:25

Best Prop Trading Firm: Africa

Recognition highlights FundedNext’s growing presence in Africa’s trading industry through access, education, and localized community efforts.

This award belongs to every trader in Africa who believed in us and chose FundedNext as their platform.” — Syed Abdullah Jayed, CEO of FundedNext

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FundedNext received the title of Best Prop Firm: Africa at the prestigious FAME Awards , held during the Finance Magnates Africa Summit 2025 (FMAS:25) in Cape Town. The recognition marks a major milestone for the company, reflecting years of trust built with traders across the African continent.The award was presented during the FAME Awards on the first day of the summit. Dennis Okari, FundedNext’s official partner and community representative in Africa, accepted the honor on behalf of the company. Throughout the event, he engaged with industry leaders and traders, reinforcing FundedNext’s continued investment in community-led growth and its evolving role within regional markets.“This award belongs to every trader in Africa who believed in us and chose FundedNext as their platform,” said Syed Abdullah Jayed, CEO of FundedNext.“We’re honored and more committed than ever to helping the African traders grow with confidence and skills.”Over time, FundedNext has built a strong presence in the African trading community, empowering thousands of traders through its flexible models, accessible funding, and community-driven support. With a large and growing number of active African traders and significant performance-based rewards already disbursed in the region, this recognition at FMAS:25 is a direct reflection of the trust and success shared between FundedNext and Africa’s prop trading talent.FundedNext’s involvement in Africa reflects more than operational support. The firm has launched community-focused CSR initiatives—like Shaping A Brighter Tomorrow in Kenya and Dreams In The Making in Nigeria—designed to support underserved communities. Alongside this, FundedNext runs dedicated educational and access programs tailored to empower traders and promote financial literacy across the continent.With a presence in over 170 countries, FundedNext continues to serve a global community of traders through its challenge phase and purpose-driven platform. In Africa, this global mission has taken deeper root through regional representation, locally tailored initiatives, and a strong commitment to empowering and supporting talent across the continent.This award marks more than just recognition, it signals a shift. As Africa’s prop trading community continues to grow, platforms that focus on trust, access, and purpose are helping shape the future of trading across the region.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.