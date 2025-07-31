Vibrant Publishers Launches Three Essential Prep Books with Over 1,800 Practice Questions for the GRE

Vibrant’s prep books for the GRE offer a structured approach to mastering every section of the exam. Each book offers comprehensive practice and simulates real test conditions for full preparation.

BROMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibrant Publishers is excited to announce the release of three preparation books for the GRE: GRE Verbal Practice Questions, GRE Quantitative Practice Questions, and Practice Tests for the GRE. These meticulously designed resources aim to equip test-takers with the tools needed to excel in their GRE exams, providing a complete study solution from targeted practice to full test simulations. All three books are now available for purchase on www.vibrantpublishers.com and Amazon.

As the GRE plays a crucial role in graduate school admissions, Vibrant's prep books for the GRE focus on offering a comprehensive, strategic approach to mastering the exam’s challenging content. Each book features additional high-difficulty practice sections that simulate the GRE’s adaptive testing format, offering users a truly authentic and demanding practice experience.

Key Features of Each Book:

GRE Verbal Practice Questions: This comprehensive book focuses on improving performance in the Verbal Reasoning section. With more than 600 targeted question-type sets, strategies for each section, two full Verbal practice tests, and exclusive online resources, test-takers can hone their Verbal Reasoning ability and achieve their target score.

GRE Quantitative Practice Questions: Aimed at building mastery over the Quantitative Reasoning section, this book provides detailed, step-by-step solutions and practice problems categorized by core Math areas. With a variety of difficulty levels, it helps test-takers build confidence in this section. Additionally, two full Quantitative practice tests are included to ensure thorough preparation for GRE Math concepts.

Practice Tests for the GRE: With six full-length practice tests, this book offers a realistic simulation of the actual GRE test. Detailed answers and explanations accompany each test, allowing test-takers to assess their strengths and areas for improvement while furthering their readiness for test day.

Deep Udeshi, co-founder of Vibrant Publishers, highlights the books’ ability to ease the preparation process: “We know how daunting GRE prep can be, which is why our books are designed to streamline the journey, helping test-takers stay focused on what really matters—achieving their target scores.”

These books stand out for their realistic, GRE-style practice questions and test simulations that closely mirror the actual exam. Additional exclusive online resources are included, such as a Stress Management Guide, an essential vocabulary list, and a Math formulas Cheat Sheet, to provide holistic support for test-takers during their preparation journey.

Ideal for test-takers aiming to reach their GRE goals, as well as tutors seeking structured and comprehensive prep materials for their students, the prep books build confidence, sharpen skills, and maximize test performance.

Test-takers and tutors can buy these books from www.vibrantpublishers.com or Amazon.

All GRE resources by Vibrant Publishers are available on https://www.vibrantpublishers.com/collections/gre

GRE® is a trademark registered by ETS, which is not affiliated with and does not endorse these products. More information about the GRE® and ETS is available on their website https://www.ets.org/gre.html

About Vibrant Publishers LLC

Vibrant Publishers LLC is a Colorado-based book publishing house that started its operations in 2011 and focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, management professionals, graduate students, and competitive exam aspirants. Their Test Prep Series is aimed at making test preparation streamlined and fruitful for competitive exam aspirants. Students preparing for the entrance exams now have access to the most comprehensive series of prep guides for GRE, GMAT, ACT, and SAT preparation. All the books in this series are thoroughly researched, frequently updated, and packed with relevant content prepared by authors with more than a decade of experience in the field.

Title: GRE Verbal Practice Questions, GRE Quantitative Practice Questions, Practice Tests for the GRE

Publisher: Vibrant Publishers

ISBN: GRE Verbal Practice Questions (Paperback) - 9781636514413

GRE Quantitative Practice Questions (Paperback) - 9781636514406

Practice Tests for the GRE (Paperback) - 9781636514390

