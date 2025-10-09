Vibrant Publishers’ Latest Book Is A Simplified Introduction To The World Of Java

Book cover of Java Essentials Volume 1: Programming Fundamentals Dr. Lawrence Decamora and Michelle Decamora, authors of Java Essentials Volume 1

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibrant Publishers is thrilled to announce the release of Java Essentials Volume 1: Programming Fundamentals (Java Essentials Volume 1), a practical and beginner-friendly guide designed for students, self-learners, and professionals looking to master the fundamentals of Java programming. Authored by Lawrence G. Decamora III, Ph.D., a certified Java expert (SCJP, OCPJP) with over 20 years of experience in academia and software development, and Michelle C. Decamora, MIT, an IT educator passionate about hands-on learning, this book provides clear explanations, illustrative code snippets, and practical exercises to help readers confidently write and understand Java programs.

In writing this book, Lawrence Decamora aimed to present Java not just as a programming language but as a logical framework for problem-solving and solution-building. His goal was to make learning Java feel approachable, practical, and enjoyable for beginners. Michelle Decamora shared a similar vision, focusing on delivering a hands-on learning experience by pairing every concept with relevant exercises and examples to make the learning process immediate and effective.

Java Essentials Volume 1 guides readers through every step of starting with Java, from installing the Java Development Kit (JDK) to mastering essential programming constructs. Through detailed chapters, learners explore variables, data types, operators, control structures, strings, arrays, and more. Every concept is reinforced with examples and practice exercises that allow readers to immediately apply what they learn. The sample codes and additional coding tasks at the end of each chapter make it suitable for independent learners and self-taught programmers.

Designed for a wide audience, the book benefits students enrolled in introductory programming courses, aspiring software developers, professionals looking to switch careers, and educators seeking beginner-level curriculum support. It equips readers to gain confidence in coding and lays a solid foundation for more advanced Java topics in subsequent volumes.

Early reviewers have praised the authors’ efforts in creating a clean and easy-to-understand resource. Joe Ghalbouni, Founder of LearningWhilePracticing, says, “Java Essentials Volume 1 is the kind of book I wish existed when I first started programming. Clear, structured, and full of practical insights, it’s a perfect guide for any beginner stepping into the world of Java.” David Smith, the CEO of Silicon Valley High School, Inc. says “What makes this book particularly valuable is its learning while practicing philosophy. Rather than overwhelming beginners with abstract theory, Lawrence guides readers through hands-on experiences that build confidence incrementally.”

This book is part of Vibrant Publishers’ Self-Learning Management (SLM) Series, known for bridging the gap between academic theory and practical application. The series empowers learners with actionable knowledge, offering structured guidance to ensure real-world impact.

Java Essentials Volume 1: Programming Fundamentals is now available on Amazon.com, Amazon.in, European marketplaces, and directly from Vibrant Publishers at www.vibrantpublishers.com

About the Authors

Lawrence G. Decamora III, Ph.D., is a certified Java expert with over 20 years of experience in software development and academia. He has trained and mentored countless students and professionals in Java and computer programming. Michelle C. Decamora, MIT, specializes in hands-on learning methodologies and has taught programming at prestigious universities.

About Vibrant Publishers LLC

Vibrant Publishers LLC, based in Colorado, publishes high-quality books for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, management professionals, and students. Through the Self-Learning Management Series, Vibrant provides concise, practical guides that enable learners to apply knowledge in real-world settings.

