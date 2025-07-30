Minister Aaron Motsoaledi on report of oxygen plant tender

The Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, has today welcomed the release of a report into the Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Oxygen Plant tender instituted by Minister of Public Works & Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson.

Minister Motsoaledi expressed his satisfaction that the release of the report will finally remove the cloud hanging above the tender whose ultimate success would ensure 55 hospitals in the country would have the infrastructure to supply the much-needed oxygen for the selected institutions.

Minister Motsoaledi also welcomes the fact that those who were found to be on the wrong side of the law will be held to account. They did not just commit financial corruption, but deprived South Africans of urgent life-support in the form of oxygen. As such, the Department of Health would like to see people being held to account and the law taking its course. It must be noted that when this story of the possibility of corruption broke out in the public media, the Minister of Health in consultation with Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure immediately took a decision to remove the tender from the Independent Development Trust (IDT), and took it to the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) so that the project can continue and deliver the much-needed oxygen.

Minister Motsoaledi is pleased that the Department of Health lost nothing and all the money that has been donated by the Global Fund is safe. It would have been a sad day if donor fund money was to disappear under our watch.

Minister Motsoaledi stated that, “I am pleased to note that a credible forensic investigation has gotten to the bottom of this matter to bring this matter to a close. I am also satisfied that the report has not pointed any fingers at the Department of Health for any financial misdemeanour that may cast aspersions on the integrity of the department, because would have soured our relationship with the Global Fund.”

With the publishing of the report, the remaining work of the DBSA will surely be expedited to conclude the project as expeditiously as possible to the benefit of the people of South Africa.

