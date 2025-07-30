Defence mourns tragic passing of member during Operation CORONA in Limpopo

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) regrets to confirm the tragic loss of a serving member deployed under Operation CORONA in the Madimbo area of Limpopo Province.

Private X. Raynard, a dedicated member of the 10 Anti-Air Regiment of the South African Army, was found deceased near the Yellow Gate of the Madimbo Operational Base in the late afternoon of 27 July 2025. Early indications suggest that he may have been fatally trampled by a herd of elephants while conducting routine patrols in the area. His service weapon was recovered at the scene.

The matter is currently under investigation by SANDF authorities in cooperation with environmental and wildlife officials to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident. A formal Board of Inquiry has been initiated.

The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Mrs Angie Motshekga, Chief of SANDF, General Rudzani Maphwanywa and Acting Secretary of Defence, Dr Thobeka Gamede has expressed their heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the late Private Raynard. His dedication and service to the Republic of South Africa will be remembered with honour. The next of kin, based in Kimberley, Northern Cape, have been formally notified, and psychosocial support is being provided to the family and unit members.

Operation CORONA is a national border safeguarding initiative aimed at protecting South Africa’s territorial integrity and combating transnational crimes along the country’s borders. Members deployed in these operations face harsh terrain, isolation, and exposure to unpredictable natural conditions in the line of duty.

The South African National Defence Force salutes the fallen soldier. May his soul rest in peace.

