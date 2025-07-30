Minister Blade Nzimande delivers keynote address at 2025 NSTF-South32 Awards, 31 Jul

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof Blade Nzimande, will deliver the keynote address at the 2025 National Science and Technology Forum–South32 Awards at the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg.

The event is taking place in a hybrid format in Johannesburg and Cape Town. Deputy Minister, Ms Nomalungelo Gina, will attend the Cape Town segment of these awards and deliver the vote of thanks at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).

Initiated in 1998, the NSTF–South32 Awards recognise South Africa’s excellence in science, technology, and innovation. This year’s awards will be held under the theme “Quantum Science and Technology in South Africa” and the slogan “SET for a quantum leap.”

The 2025 NSTF–South32 Awards are particularly special as they not only mark the 27th anniversary of these awards, but also the 30th anniversary of the establishment of NSTF as an organisation.

The event will recognise some of South Africa’s outstanding scientists, engineers, technologists, and practitioners, under 16 distinct categories. This will also include a lifetime achievement award for an individual who has made significant contributions to the advancement of science, technology, and innovation for 15 years or more.

Another vital component of the NSTF–South32 Awards is the NSTF Brilliants Programme, which recognises learners’ achievements in maths and science across the country. Top-performing male and female learners will share their testimonies on how they succeeded in their final Grade 12 exams from the previous year.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Thursday, 31 July 2025

Time: 18:00

Venue: Sandton Convention Centre (Johannesburg) and Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), Cape Town

The event will also be broadcast live via the NSTF YouTube channel.

