Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa addresses matriculants during back-to-school career expo, 31 Jul

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Mr. Velenkosini Hlabisa, will deliver a keynote address during a career expo aimed at over 600 matriculants in the rural village of Ntambanana in KwaZulu-Natal. The expo is hosted jointly by the Richards Bay Industrial Development Zone (RBIDZ) and the Municipal Infrastructure Support Agent (MISA), as part of ongoing efforts to empower youth in underprivileged communities.

The expo is part of a youth empowerment initiative bringing together government and sector partners to expose learners to career opportunities, study options, and bursary information as well as equip learners with knowledge to make informed career decisions aligned with the market. The event forms part of Nelson Mandela Month and seeks to honour Madiba’s legacy by investing in the potential of young people and building a more inclusive society.

The event will highlight the importance of investing in young people, especially in rural areas, and how the government is working with stakeholders to ensure that no learner is left behind.

The details of the event are as follows:

Date: 31 July 2025

Time: 10h00

Venue: Ntambanana Village, Ward 32, Empangeni

Enquiries:

Ms. Pearl Maseko-Binqose

Media Liaison Officer for the Minister of CoGTA

Cell: 082 772 1709

