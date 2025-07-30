AHA’s 2026 Next Gen fellows announced

The AHA’s Next Generation Leaders Fellowship July 29 announced its 36 fellows for the class of 2026, who will each work with mentors to address a specific challenge to their hospital or health system. The program focuses on empowering leaders to bring impactful and lasting change in health care.

“Our 2026 class will be prepared to make a significant difference for patients and the communities they serve,” said Michelle Hood, AHA executive vice president and chief operating officer. “The Next Generation Leaders Fellowship provides many learning opportunities to address key challenges facing hospitals and health systems today.”

The John A. Hartford Foundation is providing scholarships for 12 fellows participating in the Age-Friendly Health Systems initiative.