US-Based geniant Expands International Footprint With Acquisition of London-Based Brand Experience Studio NewTerritory

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, leading US-based experience consultancy, geniant, has announced its acquisition of NewTerritory, an award-winning UK-based design and brand experience studio founded by former Head of Design for Virgin Atlantic and LG Europe. The London-based team has gained international recognition through multi-sector, visionary projects for clients that include Delta Air Lines, Mercedes-Benz AG, Airbus and Coca-Cola.This move accelerates geniant's global growth strategy while directly addressing a fundamental need in business transformation - the ability to look across all interconnected customer and employee touchpoints, identify the moments that matter most, and then design and deliver next-generation experiences."As more companies accept that the quality of their customer and employee experiences are key to marketplace success, the real challenge becomes identifying which moments to optimize first - and understanding why they matter," said David Lancashire, geniant's Chairman & Co-CEO. "NewTerritory's expertise in uncovering and shaping those Signature Moments that leave a lasting impression is a powerful addition to geniant's capabilities, strengthening our ability to guide companies toward what truly drives loyalty and impact."Commenting on the deal announcement, Luke Miles, Founder of NewTerritory, said: "Organizations face growing pressure to create distinctive, memorable experiences but often turn to partners unable to deliver at the intersection of creative vision, strategic insights and AI. What drew us to geniant was not just their mastery of these critical capabilities, but a shared belief that the current approach is broken, and that together we can help reimagine better workflows and experiences and actually bring them to life."geniant helps organizations see the big picture, bringing deep insight into customer needs together with a detailed understanding of internal workflows, through its integrated 'Insights, Experiences and AI-First' approach, delivering next-generation experiences.Insights: Proprietary research and analytics pinpoint critical moments that genuinely matter to customers and employees.Experiences: Elevating these moments into unified journeys across digital products, physical environments, and human interactions.AI-First: Guiding enterprises through IT modernization by embedding AI at the heart of products, workflows, and decision-making.- Prove value quickly with targeted "lighthouse" projects that build momentum.- Prioritize AI investments in alignment with clear business goals to achieve measurable results.- Build an adaptive technology foundation that empowers leaders across the enterprise to launch new offerings, streamline operations, and scale with confidence.This cohesive approach enables brands to break free from the "experience echo chamber" and foster authentic, lasting customer and employee loyalty.-ENDS-For media information and editorial images, please contact:hello@newterritory.ioAbout NewTerritoryNewTerritory is a brand experience studio with capabilities spanning visioning, experience design, and communication. Based in London, the team, guided by data-driven insight, crafts seamless end-to-end experiences that build advocacy and deliver long-term value for brands. Founded by former head of design at Virgin Atlantic, Luke Miles, the studio is recognized for delivering game-changing brands and products within the travel, hospitality, and infrastructure industries.Visit www.newterritory.io to find out more.About geniantgeniant is an experience consultancy helping organizations transform by uniting insights, customer and employee experiences, and AI-first technology. With a proven track record across diverse industries, geniant partners with enterprises to reimagine every touchpoint to deliver measurable business impact.Visit www.geniant.com to learn more.

