Mobil 1™ Launches Porsche Penske Motorsport Documentary Series

MACHELEN, BELGIUM, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A four-part mini docu-series explores behind-the-scenes on the race track with Porsche Penske Motorsport in the FIA World Endurance ChampionshipMobil 1 has launched a new four-part online mini docu-series that provides a never-seen-before insight into the operations of the highly successful Porsche Penske Motorsport team in the FIA World Endurance Championship.Mobil 1 is the world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand and is a technical partner to the Porsche Penske Motorsport team. The Mobil 1 x Porsche Penske Motorsport series dives into what it takes to win at the pinnacle of world endurance racing, hearing from the key team players and drivers who make it all happen. From exotic Hypercars and sprint-style stints to razor-thin margins, performance is crucial to winning races and Mobil 1 is at the very heart of it.The team explains in their own words the preparation required to achieve high performance at grueling races such as the world-famous 24 Hours of Le Mans. They also touch on the synergies required to unlock the full potential of a WEC Hypercar. From precision driving and team strategy to hybrid power and thermal management—every element must work in perfect harmony.The series also gives insight into the driver’s world, from sharing a race car and adapting to the unexpected, to staying focused for hours out on track while managing a race that’s always evolving.Tomek Young, Global Motorsports Technology Manager, ExxonMobil:“Sports car racing provides Mobil 1 with the ultimate testing ground to develop innovative lubricants and continues to challenge us to explore new technology solutions as the sport evolves at a rapid pace. The FIA World Endurance Championship and our partnership with Porsche Penske Motorsport is a perfect example, particularly in this era of the Hypercar class whereby hybrid technology stands at the forefront of innovation. Mobil 1 is more than a logo, it’s about more than going 200mph on the racetrack. Mobil 1 is about motion and helping people move better, whether you’re an everyday driver or a world champion racing driver. We hope this series helps give motorsport fans a closer glimpse into what it takes to achieve success at the highest level.”Urs Kuratle, Director Factory Racing LMDh, Porsche Penske Motorsport:“Winning in endurance racing demands more than speed — it takes trust, precision, and perfect harmony between man, machine, and materials. Our partnership with Mobil 1 goes far beyond supplying motor oil; it’s a shared commitment to performance under pressure, where every drop plays a part in keeping us competitive through the most extreme conditions in motorsport.”How to watchThe Mobil 1 x Porsche Penske Motorsport docu-series is now available to watch on the official Mobil YouTube channel.Episode 1 - The Pedigree of Champions ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PPyA585-oK4 Episode 2 - The Passion Behind Every Lap ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6E5nUJYFMJI Episode 3 - Preparation Makes the Difference ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=chhI1DDYyl0 Episode 4 - The Poetry of Motion ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IuaOoDVAGc0&t=12s About Mobil 1For 50 years, Mobil 1 has been trusted by drivers to keep their engines running longer. Our products combine the latest technology and innovation to exceed the toughest industry and vehicle manufacturer standards - so consumers can get the most out of their time behind the wheel, both on the road and on the track. Turn every day into an adventure with Mobil 1, the world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand. Learn more at www.Mobil.co.uk or and follow @Mobil1Europe on Instagram and Mobil 1 Europe on Facebook. Join us. For the love of driving.

