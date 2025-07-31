AngelSchool.vc and Odin Partner to Grow the UK’s Emerging Angel Investors and Syndicates Ecosystem

Angel School x Odin: Uniting Forces to Simplify Angel Investing A Shared Mission to Democratize Startup Funding Angel School & Odin: Beginning a New Era for Angel Investors

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Angel School, a global platform for emerging angel investors and syndicate leaders, today announces a new strategic collaboration with Odin , the UK’s premier SPV Platform. Together, they will expand the emerging angel investor and syndicate community across the United Kingdom.This collaboration will merge Angel School’s investment education initiatives with Odin’s seamless infrastructure for the launch and operation of Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs). The objective is to enable more people to invest and lead syndicate investments by providing them with the right knowledge and tools.UNLOCKING THE UK’S UNTAPPED INVESTOR POTENTIALThe UK startup ecosystem continues to thrive, but many aspiring investors still face significant barriers to entry. Lack of access to education, infrastructure, and peer communities often prevents capable professionals from getting involved.Angel School and Odin are joining forces to make it happen. "There are thousands of experienced professionals, operators, and domain experts in the UK who can be excellent angel investors. What’s missing has been access to scalable tools and access to education", said Angel School Founder Jed Ng.The Venture Fundamentals and Syndicate Blueprint programs at Angel School train potential angel investors and syndicate leaders on how to source, assess, and invest in high-growth startups. It also equips them with the confidence to make their first checks or kick off their first syndicates.Odin complements this by offering a fast, compliant, and cost-effective platform for creating SPVs — legal entities enabling investors to pool together funds and invest in startups in groups.WHY SPVs ARE CRITICALSPVs are the backbone of the angel syndicate model. They allow a syndicate of investors, under one legal structure, to invest in a startup together.For new syndicate opportunities, SPVs take the hassle out of legal documents, fund management, and compliance. Odin manages all of this, freeing up the investors to concentrate on finding good deals and building communities."SPVs are a must for angel syndicates," according to Patrick Ryan, co-founder of Odin. "They enable investors to pool together effectively and invest in founders with conviction. Odin removes the operational and legal headaches from the equation, enabling a greater number of people to lead and invest in deals."BUILDING A MORE INCLUSIVE INVESTMENT LANDSCAPEThe current venture capital landscape in the UK remains predominantly concentrated in a limited number of cities and networks. By lowering the barriers, this collaboration makes the space available to more investors.Alumni of Angel School are already found on multiple continents. Due to this new alliance, the emphasis will be placed heavily in the UK, with localized programs and assistance.“We think the future of investment will be community-driven. That means making syndicate investments around interests, geographies, or sectors, and we want those new leaders to have everything they need to succeed”, said Jed.According to Patrick, “Great angel investors don’t just write checks, they build communities. Angel School helps create those leaders. Odin gives them the tools to operate at scale. This partnership is a powerful catalyst for the UK’s private capital ecosystem. By combining education with infrastructure, we’re helping to unlock a new generation of syndicate leads across the continent.”A SCALABLE MODEL FOR THE NEXT GENERATION OF SYNDICATE LEADSOne of the most critical bottlenecks in the UK’s early-stage investment environment is the lack of defined avenues for aspiring syndicate leads. A lot of experienced professionals wish to invest in and nurture startups, but have no idea how to get started or grow.Angel School’s curriculum confronts this head-on by providing real-world frameworks, insights into investor psychology, and practical examples. Investors graduate with a specific understanding of how to navigate deals, manage relations with investors, and develop long-term credibility.With Odin's easy SPV setup, these leads are then able to bring theory into action. They can quickly deploy syndicates, remain compliant, and concentrate on the creation of value, rather than red tape."The response we've seen from first-time syndicate leaders is clear," Jed added. "They need assistance with education and with execution. That's what makes this collaboration so compelling — it presents a full offering for new investors who wish to lead in the startup space in the UK."DEMOCRATIZING ANGEL INVESTING RESPONSIBLYWhile angel investing has traditionally been seen as an exclusive club, Angel School and Odin are working to change that narrative. By reducing educational and operational barriers, they’re helping democratize access to early-stage investing, but with an emphasis on doing it responsibly.Angel School’s programs are built around the principle of intentional investing: backing founders with purpose, understanding risk, and building diversified portfolios.Odin supports this by ensuring SPVs are managed transparently and efficiently. Together, they help new angels invest smarter, not just faster.“We don’t want hype-driven investors. We want educated, community-minded syndicate leads who can support founders long term,” said Jed.WHAT’S NEXTAs part of the partnership, Angel School will roll out a UK-focused cohort for its Syndicate Blueprint program. Odin will support program graduates with tools to set up and manage their first SPVs.The two companies will also collaborate on:— Workshops and webinars tailored to the UK market— Case studies and playbooks from leading syndicate leads— Live demo sessions on launching SPVs using Odin— Community events across key UK citiesAbout AngelSchool.vc:AngelSchool.vc is the ultimate accelerator for Angel Investors - from 1st check to leading syndicates as ‘Super Angels’. They give venture investors world-class training, a global community and build their track record as a member of our Investment Committee (IC). The AngelSchool.vc Syndicate is backed by 1400+ LPs and deploys $MNs annually.About Odin:Odin is the UK’s leading platform for launching and managing SPVs and syndicates. It offers a simple, fast, and affordable way for investors to pool capital and back startups. Odin is used by more than 10,000 angels, VCs, and operators to build investment communities and fund the next generation of founders.

Angel Syndicate Building Program

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.