AngelSchool.vc and Meet Ventures Launch Meet Angels Syndicate to Empower Angel Investors in Asia

Angel School & Meet Ventures collaborate to create Meet Angels syndicate Meet Angels syndicate — connecting investors and founders Jed Ng, Founder of AngelSchool.vc

AngelSchool.vc and Meet Ventures have announced the launch of Meet Angels, a syndicate investment platform designed to empower angel investors across Asia.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Angel School and Meet Ventures have announced a strategic partnership to launch Meet Angels, a syndicate investment platform designed to empower angel investors across Asia.This collaboration marks a significant step for Meet Ventures, expanding its focus from venture building to investor-driven syndicates. In a strategic partnership with Angel School, Meet Angels empowers angel investors to invest confidently in early-stage startups.WHY MEET ANGELS SYNDICATE MATTERAsia's early-stage investment environment is still evolving compared to more mature markets like the United States. Investors have access to capital but lack experience evaluating deals, assessing risk, or safeguarding investments. Meanwhile, founders increasingly seek smart money—investors who contribute networks and knowledge in addition to funds.The Meet Angels syndicate fills this void by bringing senior venture leaders and new-time angel investors together in a formal syndicate investment format. Investors join curated deals in an SPV, providing startups with a simplified ownership structure and bringing members with transparent, active involvement.John Lim, General Partner of Meet Ventures, remarked:“Meet Ventures has served startups through acceleration and venture building for years. The natural next step is launching Meet Angels—the linkage of investors and real-world deal experience. Through the guidance of Angel School, we’ve established a syndicate that is compliant, scalable, and ready for takeoff.”ANGEL SCHOOL'S CONTRIBUTION TO MEET ANGELS SYNDICATEFounded by Jed Ng, Angel School specializes in training people to become successful angel investors and lead syndicates. Its venture capital course , Venture Fundamentals, is highly successful and has trained hundreds of investors worldwide. With its Syndicate Blueprint course, it is taking the next step by educating and empowering future investor syndicate leads.Angel School mentored Meet Ventures by:— Structuring syndicate investment formation for Meet Angels, including SPV structuring— Informing founding members about syndicate investment procedures— Establishing deal evaluation, investor onboarding, and communication frameworksJed Ng clarified:“Singapore is full of talent and capital, but investors often lack direction—they do not know where to begin. Our Syndicate Blueprint program is not just best-in-class. It’s the ONLY program dedicated to emerging syndicates and angel networks, and is battle tested on real world conditions. It’s based on how we built our own angel syndicate to over 1500 LPs organically.”UNDERSTANDING SYNDICATE INVESTMENT AND SPVsThe syndicate investment model enables a lead investor to pool a cohort of investors or LPs into a single investment vehicle. Key benefits include:— Lower Entry Costs: Investors can participate with smaller sums— Diversification: Investors spread their investment across multiple deals.— Efficiency: Startups face one organized party instead of multiple investors— Learning Opportunity: New investors gain experience under veteran leadsAn SPV (Special Purpose Vehicle) is a separate legal entity formed for every investment. It maintains a clean cap table for startups while structuring investor ownership. Meet Angels integrates SPVs and syndicate investment to make angel investing organized, accessible, and professional.CONNECTING INVESTORS AND STARTUPSMeet Angels provides investors with access to genuine startup deals. Members can participate in these opportunities and be a part of real investments.Members gain access to:— Filtered startups through Meet Ventures’ local network— Consultant-led due diligence and expert guidance— Transparent SPV-based syndicate investment processesJohn Lim adds:“It’s not about meeting capital; it’s about meeting insight. Every investment is a learning experience, teaching investors about startups while accelerating their development.”SINGAPORE: A REGIONAL HUB FOR ANGEL INVESTINGSingapore is an ideal home for syndicate investment, offering a robust financial system, an innovative environment, and governmental initiatives attracting early-stage funding. Nonetheless, many new investors struggle with fundamental concepts such as SPVs or syndicate investments.Meet Angels bridges this gap by giving investors direct access to real startup deals. The platform provides professional access for aspiring angel investors, demonstrating the potential for structured syndicate investment in Asia.A LEAP TOWARDS AN EVOLVED ANGEL INVESTMENT ENVIRONMENTThe introduction of the Meet Angels syndicate reflects the growing maturity of Asian early-stage investment markets. Through structured SPVs and syndicate investment, both new and experienced investors can participate in startups’ growth, excitingly and professionally.Jed Ng concludes:“Angel investing is about more than dollars—it’s about knowledge and giving back. Meet Angels demonstrates how syndicate investment empowers investors while enabling startups across Asia.”John Lim adds:“Meet Angels marks a new chapter for Meet Ventures. Together with Angel School, we have built a platform that strengthens investors and startups. We are shaping the future of Asian angel investors, syndicate by syndicate.”About AngelSchool.vcAngelSchool.vc is the ultimate accelerator for Angel Investors - from 1st check to leading syndicates as ‘Super Angels’. They provide venture investors with world-class training, a global community, and build their track record as a member of our Investment Committee (IC). The AngelSchool.vc Syndicate is backed by 1500+ LPs and deploys $MNs annually.About Meet VenturesMeet Ventures is a venture builder and innovation consultancy based in Singapore. The firm works with corporations, accelerators, and startups to design and run programs that drive growth and innovation. Meet Ventures focuses on bridging ecosystems across Asia, supporting startup success, and connecting capital with opportunity.

Angel Syndicate Building Program

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.