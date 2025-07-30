Bell Integration has been appointed a supplier by Crown Commercial Services for Buildings with an IoT requirement

Stuart Bishop - Internet of Things Strategic Sales Specialist

Smart Predictive Building Maintenance, Green Spaces Solutions and Associated Services.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bell Integration is delighted to be named a supplier of products and services to public sector buyers for buildings with a IoT requirement.Within the DPS Marketplace (Dynamic Purchasing Systems), Bell has secured a position within the Smart Predictive Building Maintenance, Green Spaces Solutions and Associated Services agreement.Stuart Bishop – Internet of Things Strategic Sales Specialist, Bell Integration:“Bell Integration has long been an expert in designing and managing effective IoT solutions. Being an appointed supplier allows more public sector organisations to implement advanced monitoring and analysis by purchasing on the marketplace in the way that they choose.”IoT Solutions may include a range of sensors from a range of protocols to collect data on, but are not limited to:-Air quality-Presence-Noise-Light-Moisture-Water temperature and flow-Fill Level (Capacity)-Load-Corrosion-Gas and Electricity ConsumptionWith these smart maintenance solutions, organisations can respond proactively to prevent public safety risks, extra repair costs and service issues for buildings and spaces.Of interest to buyers of our IoT solutions is that data collected from Bell Integration’s IoT sensors across buildings and green spaces will also provide you with valuable insights that can inform long-term strategic planning.Public Sector Organisations can use this data to:-forecast future maintenance needs,-budget more effectively,-and plan sustainable development projects that align with environmental targets.The potential for IoT deployment is huge, applications are limitless, with requirements and applications across every industry sector.All public sector and non-profit organisations can buy through a DPS commercial agreement.You can find out more about Crown Commercial procurement services, managed by COCH NHS Foundation Trust , on the Trust's website hereIoT Solutions providedFind out more about Bell Integration's fully managed IoT solutions.About Bell Integration - Bell is an IT services, system integrator & consulting business specialising in Cloud, Data Centre Migration, and AI. Headquartered in the UK and employing close to 1000 people across the globe, Bell Integration provides a comprehensive lifecycle of multi-vendor services that address the pain points of deploying, managing, supporting, and decommissioning modern, hybrid IT environments.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.