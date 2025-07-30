River House by Office AT Wins Silver in A' Architecture Awards

River House

Bangkok-based Office AT Receives Prestigious Recognition for Innovative Residential Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected award in the field of architecture design, has announced that the "River House" by Office AT has been selected as a Silver Winner in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation demonstrated by the Bangkok-based architectural firm.The River House's award-winning design showcases Office AT's commitment to creating functional and aesthetically pleasing spaces that enhance the user experience. This recognition not only validates the firm's design philosophy but also underscores the importance of innovative architectural solutions in meeting the evolving needs of modern living.Situated along the scenic Chao Phraya River, the River House offers a stunning view and a design tailored for family-oriented activities. The spacious main house accommodates various needs, including areas for service and sports activities. The ground floor features functional spaces such as storage, a kitchen, indoor parking for supercars, a fitness area, a table tennis room, a badminton court, and a golf simulator. The grand living and dining room on the second floor seamlessly integrates indoor and outdoor spaces with strategically placed columns supporting a remarkable 12-meter cantilever. Sliding doors extend the space by up to 20 meters, opening to a terrace and an infinity pool that offers an uninterrupted river view.The recognition from the A' Design Award serves as a testament to Office AT's commitment to pushing the boundaries of architectural design. This accolade is expected to inspire the firm to continue exploring innovative solutions and setting new standards in the field of residential architecture.River House was designed by Mr. Surachai Akekapobyotin and Ms. Juthathip Techachumreon of Office AT.Interested parties may learn more at:About Office ATOffice AT is a prominent architectural firm based in Bangkok, Thailand, known for its innovative designs and focus on blending modern architecture with local context. The firm offers a broad range of services, including architectural design, interior design, and master planning, and they are also involved in architectural research. With a portfolio that spans both commercial and residential projects, Office AT continues to make a significant impact on the architectural landscape in Thailand.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria specific to the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. The award welcomes entries from a wide range of participants, including renowned architects, engineering firms, leading construction companies, and influential brands in the architecture and design industries. By participating, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their design vision, gain global recognition, and contribute to the advancement of the architecture and design fields. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, helping to create a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at https://architecturedesigncompetition.com

