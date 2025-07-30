24/7 Medical Billing Services Announces Launch of Specialized A/R Recovery Services for Faster Claims and Cash Flow

Optimize your revenue with the leading medical billing company 24/7 Medical Billing Services launches Specialized A/R Recovery Services to speed up claims and boost cash flow!

LEWES, DE, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 24/7 Medical Billing Services , one of the nation’s leading providers of medical billing and revenue cycle management (RCM) services, announced the official launch of its specialized Accounts Receivable (A/R) Recovery Services, tailored to help healthcare practices, clinics, and specialty providers reduce A/R days, recover aged claims, and improve overall cash flow.With a rising number of healthcare providers facing unprecedented challenges in revenue collection, 24/7 Medical Billing Services is stepping in with a comprehensive solution aimed at tackling aged receivables head-on, minimizing write-offs, and ensuring providers get paid faster.“In the current healthcare landscape, high A/R days have become a silent financial drain for practices,” said Hariharasudan Neelarathinam, CEO of 24/7 Medical Billing Services. “Our newly launched A/R Recovery Services are focused on rapid collections, appeals management, and proactive follow-ups that help providers recover revenue quickly and boost cash flow without adding internal administrative burdens.”High A/R Days Are Costing Practices Thousands in Unpaid Claims:Across the healthcare industry, many providers are facing challenges from payers that include longer claim processing times, increased denials, and complex payer-specific billing regulations. Combined with staffing shortages, these factors contribute to rising A/R days, particularly for claims aged 90 days or more.Left unchecked, these unpaid claims accumulate, negatively impacting a practice’s financial health, slowing down operations, and limiting its ability to expand patient care services.24/7 MBS’s A/R Recovery Services are designed to offer a lifeline to struggling practices with a high success rate in claim recovery and denial overturningKey Features of 24/7 MBS A/R Recovery Services:• Targeted follow-ups on 30/60/90/120+ day receivables• Dedicated team handling appeals and complex denials• Daily and weekly performance reports with full transparency• Free A/R Audit for new clients to identify revenue leakage• HIPAA-compliant processes ensuring security and confidentiality• Up to 45% cost savingsHealthcare providers partnering with 24/7 Medical Billing Services report significant improvements in cash flow, reduction in write-offs, and faster payments — often within the first 60-90 days of engagement.Transforming Revenue Recovery with Proven ResultsAccording to recent internal data, 24/7 Medical Billing Services has helped clients achieve:• 35-50% reduction in A/R days within the first three months• 60% reduction in 90+ day aging buckets• 90%+ success rates in overturning denials through appeals• 25-40% increase in recovered revenue within 90 days• Significant drop in claim write-offs and improved cash flow stabilityThese results are consistent across multiple specialities, including Mental Health, Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNFs), Wound Care, Pain Management, Family Medicine, and DME providers.“Providers often underestimate how much revenue is trapped in aged claims,” added Hari. “Our mission is to unlock that revenue quickly and efficiently, so providers can focus on patient care while we manage the financial health of their practice.”Free A/R Audit – No Cost, No ObligationAs part of the official service launch, 24/7 Medical Billing Services is offering a Free A/R Audit to all new clients. This includes:• A detailed aging report analysis• Identification of top payer bottlenecks• A personalized revenue recovery strategy• Full insights into cash flow improvement opportunitiesThis risk-free audit empowers practices to understand the real cost of delayed collections and allows them to make data-driven decisions without any upfront commitment.About 24/7 Medical Billing Services24/7 Medical Billing Services is the nation’s leading provider of comprehensive revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions, serving healthcare practices across 100+ specialties in all 50 states. The company specializes in multi-specialty medical billing, offering seamless integration with various EHR and EMR platforms to ensure accuracy, efficiency, and compliance.With a proven track record in denial management, A/R recovery, claims submission, and credentialing services, 24/7 Medical Billing Services offers end-to-end revenue cycle management backed by industry-leading technology, HIPAA-compliant processes, and specialty-trained billing experts.From individual practitioners to large healthcare organizations, 24/7 Medical Billing Services partners with providers of all sizes to maximize reimbursements, reduce administrative burdens, and enhance financial performance. With a commitment to transparency, client success, and continuous process improvement, 24/7 Medical Billing Services delivers consistent, measurable results, helping healthcare providers achieve healthier revenue cycles and faster payments.To learn more, visit www.247medicalbillingservices.com or contact sales@247medicalbillingservices.com.

