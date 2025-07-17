24/7 Medical Billing Services Launches Exclusive Offer: Free Credentialing for First 10 Payers for All New Clients

Optimize your revenue with the leading medical billing company 24/7 Medical Billing Services Exclusive Offer - Free Credential for First 10 Payers

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 24/7 Medical Billing Services, the nation's leading medical billing and coding services provider , today announced a groundbreaking new initiative designed to significantly ease the administrative and financial burden on medical practices across the United States. New clients partnering with 24/7 Medical Billing Services will now receive free credentialing services for their first 10 insurance payers This initiative addresses the growing challenges faced by providers who struggle with complex credentialing processes, delayed reimbursements, and increased payer requirements. With this offer, 24/7 Medical Billing Services aims to eliminate credentialing roadblocks, accelerate revenue generation, and help healthcare providers start getting paid faster.“Credentialing has become a critical bottleneck for many healthcare practices, especially startups and expanding clinics,” said Hariharasudan Neelarathinam, CEO of 24/7 Medical Billing Services. “Through this free credentialing program, we’re not just offering a service—we’re giving practices a head start toward faster reimbursements and smoother onboarding with payers.”Simplify Credentialing and Start Billing Without Delays:Credentialing is a mandatory first step before a provider can bill insurance companies, but the process is often time-consuming, error-prone, and requires constant follow-up. 24/7 Medical Billing Services eliminates this hassle by offering:• Complete credentialing for up to 10 payers – 100% free for new clients• Dedicated credentialing experts managing all forms, submissions, and follow-ups• Expedited payer enrollment support to avoid revenue delays• Compliance with payer and regulatory requirements• Support for commercial payers, Medicare, Medicaid, and Managed Care Organizations (MCOs)Why This Offer Matters for Healthcare Providers:With payer enrollment timelines ranging from 30 to 120 days, delayed credentialing can significantly impact the cash flow of new practices and expanding clinics. 24/7 Medical Billing Services not only manages the billing process but also helps providers start generating revenue from day one by offering hassle-free credentialing support at no extra cost for the first 10 payers.Whether you’re opening a new practice, adding a new provider, or switching billing companies, this offer can save thousands of dollars in upfront credentialing fees and reduce administrative workload.“We believe providers should focus on patient care, not chase payers for enrollment updates,” Hari added. “This free credentialing program ensures our clients get to the billing stage faster, with proper compliance and zero hidden costs.”This initiative underscores 24/7 Medical Billing Services' commitment to optimizing the entire revenue cycle for healthcare providers. By streamlining the crucial credentialing phase, the company enables practices to expedite their billing processes and achieve maximum reimbursement efficiency.The Free Credentialing Program is available for a limited time and is open to both new practices and established providers nationwide.Medical practices interested in leveraging this exclusive offer and streamlining their revenue cycle are encouraged to visit https://247medicalbillingservices.com/ or call +1 888-502-0537 to speak with a billing specialist.About 24/7 Medical Billing Services:24/7 Medical Billing Services is the nation’s leading provider of comprehensive revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions , serving healthcare practices across 100+ specialties in all 50 states. The company specializes in multi-specialty medical billing, offering seamless integration with various EHR and EMR platforms to ensure accuracy, efficiency, and compliance.From individual practitioners to large healthcare organizations, 24/7 MBS partners with providers of all sizes to maximize reimbursements, reduce administrative burdens, and enhance financial performance. With a commitment to transparency, client success, and continuous process improvement, 24/7 Medical Billing Services delivers consistent, measurable results, helping healthcare providers achieve healthier revenue cycles and faster payments.To learn more, visit www.247medicalbillingservices.com or contact info@247medicalbillingservices.com or call +1 888-502-0537.

