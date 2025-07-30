Massive Russia quake highlights need for more emergency funding globally, says Project Rescue

The location of the 8.8 Russia earthquake

Destruction and fear caused by the Russian earthquake, has highlighted the need for new funding models for emergency response globally, says Project $RESCUE

“Project Rescue is designed to bring together the blockchain investor community to contribute to funding needed to respond quickly and professionally to assist anyone affected by natural disasters.” — Project Rescue Spokesperson

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The potential destruction and fear caused by the massive earthquake that struck the far northeastern coast of Russia, has further highlighted the desperate need for new funding models for emergency response globally.The magnitude 8.8 earthquake – the equal sixth biggest ever recorded - struck near the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia on 29 July 2025 at 23:24 Coordinated Universal Time (UTC).The quake shock for some three minutes, triggering tsunami warnings for Russia, Japan, the Philippines and other Asian nations, and by nations much further south into the Pacific Ocean.The increasing number of reported natural disasters globally – including earthquakes, tsunamis, mudslides, floods and fire – is the motivation behind Project Rescue , a blockchain-powered platform connecting investors with disaster response and public safety initiatives.“We are desperately concerned for the safety of the people of Russia, Japan and other nations that are being impacted by the earthquake and any subsequent forces of damage,” a Project Rescue spokesperson said.“Our thoughts are with the residents of affected areas and the emergency services personal who make so many sacrifices to help those in need.“Project Rescue is designed to bring together the blockchain investor community to collectively contribute to the funding needed to respond quickly and professionally – with the right training and equipment - to assist anyone affected by natural disasters, anywhere.”Project Rescue works to connect socially motivated investors with public safety projects globally, utilising transparent funding mechanisms in blockchain technology to help communities in need while delivering sustainable returns.The platform empowers individuals and organisations to help fund life-saving initiatives in a mission-driven investment ecosystem.Unpredictable earthquakes like that this week in Russia can cause massive destruction and fatalities; Project Rescue aims to gather blockchain investor community to lift emergency preparedness and natural disaster response – including training in public safety, the purchase of rescue equipment, response personnel and logistics – to save lives globally.The Russian earthquake almost immediately triggered tsunami waves of up to four metres have been reported in Russia. Evacuation orders have been issued to more than 900,000 people across Japan.The natural disaster was preceded by a foreshock reportedly of 7.4 and more than 40 aftershocks.Learn more about Project $RESCUE Track Project $RESCUE on CoinMarketCap

