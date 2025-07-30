Sensory Bus to make major events more accessible

A new Sensory Bus to provide Autistic and autism communities a dedicated space and improve access at major events will soon hit the roads – and South Australians are being urged to get on board to help shape the nation-leading initiative.

The custom-designed bus is set to deliver an inclusive environment for Autistic people and their families at some of the state’s biggest events, including the Adelaide 500, Tour Down Under and Multicultural Festival.

As highlighted in the state’s first Autism Strategy, many Autistic people face barriers in attending loud, bright or crowded events due to differences in sensory processing – leaving individuals and their families unable to attend or experience major events.

The new Sensory Bus – developed by the Malinauskas Government’s Office for Autism – addresses this challenge by providing a mobile sensory space to help regulate, giving confidence to attendees there is support available if needed.

The concept was raised by mother Annie Hull who shared her experiences with her Autistic son Eli to the Minister for Autism, turning the idea into reality for families.

Click herefor concept images of the new Sensory Bus.

The initiative builds on the fixed sensory spaces the Government has helped deliver at major events like Liv Golf, Schoolies Festival and at Adelaide Oval.

To strengthen community connection, an artwork competition – launched this week – invites Autistic South Australians to submit creative designs to wrap the bus.

Separate designs, in both child and adult categories, will feature on the outside of the bus, reflecting Autistic experience, identify and sensory expression through the competition’s ‘Spaces we Shape’ theme.

Autism SA has been selected to operate the new Sensory Bus, which has been specially repurposed from an old Adelaide Metro bus.

The bus will travel to up to 15 government and community events each year, with the Office for Autism working with the SA Tourism Commission to determine locations.

Outside of these events, the bus will be available for organisations to book for their own events and activities – further promoting access and inclusion across the state.

The project is proudly backed by Kelsian Group, which is providing support to Autism SA through driver training, storage and bus maintenance.

Construction of the new Sensory Bus, designed by Cox Architecture and delivered by local company McMahon Services, is due to be completed by September.

Bus artwork entries close on Monday 25 August and applications are available on the Office for Autism site here.

Quotes

Attributable to Emily Bourke

This purpose-built, community-driven bus has been designed to open up our state’s incredible festivals and events and ensure Autistic South Australians don’t miss out.

A dedicated sensory space on wheels can get to more events and means individuals and their families have confidence there is a designated area to go if needed.

The Sensory Bus is testament to government, industry and the community working together to achieve an outcome which shows South Australia leading from the front.

Now the Autistic community has the opportunity to help shape the project and imprint their own perspective before the new bus hits the road.

Attributable to mother and Sensory Bus advocate Annie Hull

Eli was born vision impaired and has an intellectual disability, ADHD, and autism. Accessing the community is incredibly difficult due to a myriad of reasons including highly intensive safety risks, and sensory overwhelm.

Knowing that there is a safe place for Eli to retreat to with us, and his support team, means that our community becomes more accessible to Eli and there is more possibility for him to experience his world.

Our idea to create a mobile sensory unit brings members of the community with additional sensory needs, and their families, into the associated event without needing to separate themselves entirely to seek a space to self-regulate.

The bus promotes inclusive participation, encourages community awareness and acceptance of neurodiverse needs and can be brought to different events or locations, increasing accessibility for children, adults and families.

Attributable to Autism SA CEO Helen Graham

As South Australia’s peak autism body, Autism SA is incredibly proud to be awarded the contract to operate the state’s first Sensory Bus. This initiative brings us one step closer to our vision – that every autistic person can live the life they choose in an inclusive society.

We’re excited to offer a purpose-built, mobile sensory space to the community – something we know, from years of listening, is truly valued.

The Autistic and autism community have consistently told us that access to a quiet space to pause and regulate can be the difference between attending and enjoying an event or missing out entirely.

Attributable to Kelsian Group CEO Graeme Leigh

The Sensory Bus initiative is more than just transport; it's a powerful step towards creating more accessible transport.

The project is an example of how ongoing industry collaboration and innovation can create tangible improvements that raise the benchmark for accessible public services across Australia, reflecting our mission to connect communities and enhance liveability for all.