Presentation of Credentials Ceremony, 29 July 2025

The following foreign Heads of Missionpresented their credentials to President Tharman Shanmugaratnam in separate ceremonies at the Istana today:

(a) The High Commissioner of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh

Her Excellency Ferdousi Shahriar

(b) The Ambassador of the Republic of El Salvador

His Excellency Jaime José López Badía

(c) The Ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe

His Excellency Martin Makururu

Their bio summaries are attached.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

29 JULY 2025

HER EXCELLENCY FERDOUSI SHAHRIAR

HIGH COMMISSIONER TO SINGAPORE

PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF BANGLADESH

High Commissioner Ferdousi Shahriar is a career diplomat who joined the Bangladesh Foreign Service in January 1999. Prior to this, High Commissioner Shahriar served as Additional Foreign Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka. She was previously Director-General of the Ministry’s Myanmar Wing from 2023 to May 2025. Her earlier assignments include Director-General of the Americas Wing and Director in the Office of the Foreign Secretary.

High Commissioner Shahriar has also served in various overseas postings. These include Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of Bangladesh in Washington, D.C., Assistant High Commissioner in Manchester and Counsellor at the Embassy of Bangladesh in Rome.

She holds a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Dhaka and a Master’s degree in Diplomacy and Trade from Monash University in Australia.

High Commissioner Shahriar is married and has three children.

HIS EXCELLENCY JAIME JOSÉ LÓPEZ BADíA

AMBASSADOR TO SINGAPORE

REPUBLIC OF EL SALVADOR

Ambassador Jaime José López Badía most recently served as El Salvador’s Ambassador to the Republic of Korea, with concurrent accreditation to Malaysia and the Philippines. He brings over 20 years of experience in public service, diplomacy, and Asian studies, having previously held senior postings as Minister Counsellor and Economic, Trade, and Tourism Counsellor in both South Korea and Taiwan. Ambassador López Badía’s diplomatic career began in 2005 and includes extensive responsibilities in consular affairs, bilateral cooperation, and trade promotion.

Ambassador López Badía holds two Master’s degrees from leading Taiwanese institutions: an Executive Master’s in Asia-Pacific Political Studies from Tamkang University and an International MBA from National Chengchi University. He also holds a Bachelor’s in Economics and Business from the Superior School of Economics and Business (ESEN) in El Salvador, and has completed more than half a dozen specialised certifications in areas such as trade negotiations, regional integration, and investment promotion.

Throughout his career, Ambassador López Badía has played a pivotal role in negotiating Free Trade Agreements with Taiwan, the European Union, and the Caribbean Community. He has also represented El Salvador in multilateral trade forums including the World Trade Organization. Ambassador López Badía was born in San Salvador, El Salvador, and he is currently single.

HIS EXCELLENCY MARTIN MAKURURU

AMBASSADOR TO SINGAPORE

REPUBLIC OF ZIMBABWE

Ambassador Martin Makururu has been Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Indonesia since August 2024, with concurrent accreditation to Laos since July 2025. He was Director of Human Resources and Training in the Zimbabwe Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade from 2022 to 2024, and has been posted to Zimbabwe’s diplomatic missions in South Africa, the United Kingdom, and Namibia. During his career at the foreign ministry, he also held positions in the Protocol and Administration Departments, and on the Africa, America, Europe, and Pacific Desks.

Ambassador Makururu graduated from the University of Zimbabwe with a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Economic History and obtained a Postgraduate Degree from the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in London, United Kingdom.

Ambassador Makururu is married and has three children.

