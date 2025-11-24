MFA Spokesperson's Comments on the Flood Situation in Hat Yai, Thailand

Thai authorities have declared Hat Yai a red-flag disaster zone following heavy rainfall and widespread urban flooding. The flooding in parts of Hat Yai has led to power disruptions and limited access to food and essential supplies.

The Singapore Embassy in Bangkok has been working closely with Thai authorities to render consular assistance to affected Singaporeans currently in the area, including access to food supplies and guidance on transportation options.

The Singapore Embassy in Bangkok will continue to work with the Thai authorities on this matter. We strongly encourage Singaporeans in the area to e-register with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs so they can be notified on the latest developments. Singaporeans in need of consular assistance may wish to contact the Singapore Embassy in Bangkok or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office at:

Singapore Embassy in Bangkok

Tel: + 66-2-348-6700 or +66-81-844-3580 (outside office hours)

Email: singemb_bkk@mfa.sg

or

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24 hours)

Tanglin, Singapore 248163

Tel: +65 6379 8800/8855

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

24 NOVEMBER 2025