APEF Offers Free K–12 Financial Literacy Curriculum Just in Time for Back-to-School Season

COLLIERVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As educators across the country prepare for a new school year, the APEF is proud to offer free, ready-to-implement tools that make teaching financial literacy easier, more engaging, and more impactful than ever. With APEF’s comprehensive K–12 Financial Literacy Standards, fully-developed curriculum , and animated video series , educators can confidently build financial capability into their fall lesson plans, all at no cost.These resources are designed to empower teachers and school leaders to deliver critical life skills in age-appropriate, engaging ways. APEF’s Financial Literacy Standards lay the foundation with a clear, vertically aligned roadmap, guiding students from basic financial concepts like needs vs. wants in the early grades to more advanced topics such as credit, investing, and long-term planning in high school.The curriculum brings these standards to life through grade-specific lesson plans, interactive classroom activities, and real-world learning opportunities tailored for Elementary, Middle, and High School students. To further enhance engagement, especially for younger learners, APEF has launched a companion animated video series. The first installment, The Adventures of Miles and Captain Cashflow, introduces core financial concepts in a fun, student-friendly format that supports varied learning styles and sparks classroom discussion.“Financial literacy is no longer optional, but essential for every child’s success in today’s complex economy,” said David Pickler, Executive Director of APEF. “That’s why we’ve created a complete, free suite of resources designed to meet students where they are, and give educators what they need. As schools return this fall, there’s never been a better time to prioritize financial education.”Each lesson in APEF’s curriculum includes developmental alignment, discussion prompts, key vocabulary, and real-world application, ensuring students not only understand financial concepts, but are prepared to apply them in their daily lives. Whether used as a standalone unit or integrated into existing coursework, APEF’s materials make it simple for teachers to bring financial literacy into the classroom with confidence.As the school year begins, APEF invites teachers, administrators, and district leaders to explore and implement these vital resources. By embedding financial education early and often, schools can help shape a generation of informed, empowered, and financially resilient students.To access the curriculum or view the first episode of the animated series, visit: apefeducates.orgAbout APEFBased in Tennessee, the American Public Education Foundation (APEF) is a nonprofit organization committed to strengthening the nation’s public schools and preparing the next generation for lifelong success. A national leader in the financial literacy movement, APEF advocates for policy change, develops classroom-ready resources, and supports educators in delivering essential life skills. By making financial literacy accessible and engaging, APEF is working to build a more financially resilient America, one classroom at a time.

