APEF Launches Its First-Ever Free K–12 Financial Literacy Standards, Curriculum, and Animated Video Series

COLLIERVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- APEF is proud to announce the launch of a groundbreaking national initiative to advance financial literacy education across the United States, beginning with the introduction of its first-ever K–12 Financial Literacy Standards — a comprehensive framework outlining what every student should know to become an informed, empowered participant in the world’s economy.These thoughtfully crafted, age-appropriate standards serve as the bedrock of APEF’s new financial literacy project, which also includes a free, fully-developed K–12 curriculum and a companion animated video series. Designed to be adopted and adapted by states and school systems nationwide, the standards establish a clear roadmap for financial education at every grade level, from early understanding of needs vs. wants to complex financial concepts like credit, investing, and long-term planning.The newly released curriculum brings these standards to life, with grade-specific lesson plans, interactive activities, and real-world learning opportunities tailored to Elementary, Middle, and High School students. To further engage learners, APEF has also launched a dynamic animated video series that introduces financial concepts to K-5 students in a fun, accessible format that appeals to a wide range of learning styles. The first episode of the series, The Adventures of Miles and Captain Cashflow, is available now , with new episodes rolling out in installments over the coming months.Each lesson is tailored to the developmental stage of its audience, covering topics such as saving, budgeting, decision-making, credit, and long-term planning — all while promoting real-world application and thoughtful discussion. The accompanying video series offers an approachable, animated format to keep students engaged while reinforcing key lessons through suggested discussion questions and vocabulary terms.“Strong financial literacy skills are essential for every child to thrive in our modern economy,” said David Pickler, Executive Director of APEF. “Our new standards are built to be a national model — clear, comprehensive, and adaptable — giving every student the foundation they need to succeed, regardless of where they live or go to school.”This launch marks a significant milestone, not only for APEF but also for financial literacy education nationwide. As one of the first fully free K–12 financial literacy standards and curricula that incorporates videos, activities, and standards-aligned lessons for students with varied learning styles at every age, APEF’s program fills a critical gap in classrooms where financial education has often been under-resourced or entirely absent. APEF invites states, districts, and schools to adopt these standards and incorporate the curriculum into their academic offerings. With this initiative, APEF continues to build on its commitment to equipping the next generation with the skills and confidence needed for lifelong financial success — and ensuring that financial literacy education is no longer a privilege, but a priority.To explore the curriculum or watch the first episode of their animated series, visit: apefeducates.orgAbout APEFBased in Tennessee, APEF is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the nation’s public schools and empowering future generations through innovative educational initiatives. APEF is a national leader in the financial literacy movement, advocating for policy change, creating classroom-ready resources, and delivering tools that support educators and students alike. By championing practical skills and essential knowledge, APEF is working to build a stronger, more financially resilient America — one student at a time.

