S. 289, Youth Poisoning Protection Act

S. 289 would ban the sale of products containing 10 percent or more by weight of sodium nitrite that are covered under the Consumer Product Safety Act. The legislation would not affect the sale or use of commercial or industrial products not ordinarily intended for consumer use or consumption.

Using information from the Consumer Product Safety Commission, CBO estimates that implementing S. 289 would cost $2 million over the 2025-2030 period; any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.