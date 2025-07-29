S. 414, ADS for Mental Health Services Act

S. 414 would require certain digital advertising platforms to report annually to the Federal Trade Commission about advertising on their platforms for certain mental health services, including information on the number, percent, and dollar value of such advertisements. Platforms that would be affected by the bill include social media platforms, public facing websites, online services, and mobile applications with more than 100 million unique monthly users. The bill also would require the FTC to report annually to the Congress summarizing that data. CBO estimates that enacting S. 414 would cost less than $500,000 over the 2025-2030 period. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

