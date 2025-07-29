Submit Release
H.R. 2262, Flexibility for Workers Education Act

H.R. 2262 would exclude time spent on certain activities from counting as work time under the FLSA. Under current law, attendance at activities such as lectures and training programs do not need to be counted as work time if attendance is voluntary and outside of employee’s working hours, the activity is unrelated to the employee’s job, and the employee did not perform any productive work. H.R. 2262 would remove the criteria that the activity be unrelated to the employee’s job. 

