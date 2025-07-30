Saskatchewan Wildfire Update July 29

CANADA, July 30 - Released on July 29, 2025

As of 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 29, there are 60 active wildfires in Saskatchewan. Of those active fires, six are categorized as contained, 11 are not contained, 25 are ongoing assessments and 18 are listed as protecting values.

Twelve communities are currently under an evacuation order: Resort Subdivision of Lac La Plonge, La Plonge Reserve, Northern Village of Beauval, Northern Hamlet of Jans Bay, Resort Subdivision of Ramsey Bay, Patuanak/English River First Nation, Montreal Lake Cree Nation, Northern Village of Pinehouse, Canoe Lake Cree First Nation/Canoe Narrows, Île-à-la-Crosse, Northern Hamlet of Cole Bay and Resort Subdivision of Little Amyot Lake.

Tips for evacuees returning home

Being able to return home is a major event for evacuees and such an event, while exciting, contains many challenges.

Here are a few tips for those who are returning to their homes:

Wait for official clearance before re-entering.

Be prepared to experience grief and loss.

Watch for hazards such as debris, fallen trees or damaged roads.

Stay 10 metres away from downed power lines.

It's also important to do safety checks on homes:

Have utilities inspected by professionals before turning them on.

Assess structural safety before entering your home.

Test and replace smoke and carbon monoxide alarms as needed.

Dispose of spoiled food immediately.

Document damage for insurance claims.

Test well water before using.

Check for boiling water advisories.

Additional information is available with the SPSA's Wildfire Emergency Planning Fact Sheet.

Fire ban still in effect

As a reminder, there is a fire ban that is still in place due to the extreme fire risk. The fire ban encompasses the area north of the provincial forest boundary up to the Churchill River. The fire ban prohibits any open fires, controlled burns and fireworks in the designated boundary. This includes provincial parks, provincial recreation sites and the Northern Saskatchewan Administrative District within those boundaries.

