Samaritan Daytop Foundation Bridges Care and Community at One of Its Most Critical Fundraisers of the Year

Honoring business leader Vincent C. Theurer, Jr., the 18th annual event raised awareness and funds for thousands in crisis across New York City

STATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Thursday, July 17th, more than 160 guests gathered at Richmond County Country Club not only to enjoy an enjoyable day of golf but to rally around a far more urgent cause: the health and healing of New Yorkers in crisis. The 18th Annual Golf Invitational & Dinner, hosted by the Samaritan Daytop Foundation, offered a potent reminder that a game on the green can ripple out into life-changing impact.This year’s honoree, Vincent C. Theurer, Jr., CEO of Approved Oil and board member of the Richmond University Medical Center, was recognized for his deep and ongoing commitment to New York families. “Approved Oil has been a force for stability and warmth—literally and figuratively—for generations of New Yorkers,” said Vincent F. Pitta, Esq., host of the Golf Invitational and Samaritan Daytop board member. “Honoring Vincent Jr. of his entrepreneurial excellence and deeply rooted community service.”Now in its 18th year, the invitational has become a beloved summer tradition. But for many, especially amid the ongoing addiction and mental health crises plaguing Staten Island, it’s a lifeline. The borough continues to record one of the city’s highest overdose fatality rates in New York City. The event serves as a response to those statistics, turning philanthropic commitment into actionable care through Samaritan Daytop Village’s wide network of behavioral and health services.“This effort is more than just one afternoon, it’s essential,” said Mitchell Netburn, President and CEO of Samaritan Daytop Village. “The funds raised directly support our ability to provide services that save lives, restore dignity, and create new paths forward for thousands of people each year. Without this kind of support, our work simply couldn’t continue at the scale our communities require.”Founded in 1960, the organization now serves more than 43,000 individuals annually, offering a full continuum of care, including substance use treatment, mental health counseling, primary healthcare, and transitional and supportive housing. Its Staten Island Outpatient Center—located at 1915 Forest Avenue—is a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic offering comprehensive, integrated services for youth and adults facing substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders. Tompkins Avenue Men’s Transitional Residence, which provides temporary housing case management and social work services for 100 single men.The event’s success would not have been possible without the unwavering support of its sponsors. Organizers extended a heartfelt thank you to the individuals, companies, and partners who contributed to making this year’s invitational one of the most impactful yet. Their generosity ensures that Samaritan Daytop Village can continue to offer critical services across all five boroughs and beyond, particularly to the most vulnerable among us—veterans, older adults, mothers and babies, adolescents, the unhoused, and those struggling with addiction and mental illness.While guests enjoyed a day of camaraderie and competition, the message remained clear: every swing, every sponsorship, and every shared moment on the course moves the city closer to healing.Distinguished sponsors of the event included Sterling Risk Insurance, the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 94-94A-94B, AFL-CIO, CSI Security and Electric, EmblemHealth, Pitta LLP, and Pitta Bishop & Del Giorno LLC.To learn more about Samaritan Daytop Village or to support its mission, visit https://samaritandaytopfdn.givecloud.co/

