CKD’s Collagen Guasha Neck Cream Brings K-Beauty Innovation to U.S. with Bloomkare

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trusted in the pharmaceutical sector in Korea for over 80 years, CKD (Chong Kun Dang) is officially introducing one of its most anticipated products—the Collagen Guasha Neck Cream—to the U.S. market through an exclusive distribution partnership with Bloomkare Inc. This innovative age defying cream is set to transform the market, combining small-molecule collagen, retinal, and a built-in high-quality stainless-steel massage roller applicator for smoother skin for everyday use and reducing “tech neck.”Pharmaceutical Backing Meets Functional BeautyCKD is a leading South Korean pharmaceutical and cosmeceutical company. With a heritage of science-driven innovation, CKD’s skincare line offers clinically informed solutions that prioritize skin safety, efficacy, and long-term skin health.The Collagen Guasha Neck Cream embodies this approach, delivering visible wrinkle reduction, without irritation. At its core is:- Small-Molecule Collagen (300 Da) – for high absorption to improve elasticity- 220ppm Retinal – helps promote and boost collagen production- Guasha-Inspired Metal Applicator – a lifting massage that helps reduce puffinessCombined, these ingredients tackle horizontal neck lines, sagging, and texture issues, making it a powerful addition to age-preventative routines. With its innovative Guasha-inspired applicator, this product not only delivers potent skin rejuvenation benefits, but also taps into the growing trend of Guasha facial massage—a technique rooted in traditional Chinese medicine that promotes lymphatic drainage, reduces puffiness, and enhances product absorption. As Guasha is gaining popularity in everyday beauty routines, CKD brings this ancient practice into modern skincare with scientific precision.A Viral Hit in Korea, Now Available in the U.S.Already a top-selling neck cream in Korea, the product has earned acclaim across major online platforms and K-beauty retailers. Backed by strong consumer reviews and a visible improvement rate after consistent use, the Collagen Guasha Cream has become a social media favorite among skincare influencers and professionals.Bloomkare, a U.S.-based K-beauty distributor, is now the exclusive partner bringing CKD products to the U.S. market. Known for introducing high-efficacy Korean brands with clean, science-first formulations, Bloomkare is focused on expanding CKD’s U.S. presence with its collagen line as their star products. Consumers can now access them on www.bloomkare.com and Amazon—with plans to expand into select retail partners in 2025. Launching at the Shoppe Object Trade Show in New York August 3-5th, 2025. For wholesale inquiries or media requests, contact: wholesale@bloomkare.com.About CKD and BloomkareCKD (Chong Kun Dang) is one of South Korea’s most respected pharmaceutical companies, established in 1941. Its cosmeceutical brand, CKD Guaranteed, delivers high-performance skincare products developed through pharmaceutical-grade R&D, trusted by dermatologists and beauty professionals alike.Bloomkare is a U.S.-based distributor of Korean beauty and wellness products, offering exclusive partnerships with brands that align with U.S. consumer. Bloomkare curates performance-driven products backed by science, innovation, and global trend.

