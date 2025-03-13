Forsit Shares Insights on Global Brand Expansion at CJ Trend Conference 2025

Forsit CEO Jiwon Jeong speaking at CJ OnStyle Trend Conference 2025

Forsit CEO Jiwon Jeong Takes the Stage at CJ Trend Conference 2025, Unveiling Winning Strategies for K-Brands Breaking Into the U.S. Market

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CJ, a leading conglomerate in Korea’s entertainment, e-commerce, and home shopping industry, hosts this annual conference to address the rapidly evolving commerce landscape. This year’s topic, “Leading the Change Tomorrow: The Future of Commerce,” focused on cutting-edge discussions around emerging trends, creator commerce, and global brand strategies.During the final session, “Global K-Content IP and Brand Localization Strategy,” Forsit CEO Jiwon Jeong took the stage alongside industry pioneers, including: Studio Slam CEO Yoon Hyun-Joon, the creative force behind Netflix’s Black & White Chef and Blast CEO Lee Sung-Gu, the visionary behind the virtual idol Plave.Jeong’s session provided actionable insights into how Korean brands can expand into global markets, connect with Gen Z consumers, and successfully localize while maintaining their core brand identity—particularly in the U.S. market.The U.S. beauty market is experiencing a significant surge in demand for K-Beauty, with imports of Korean cosmetics reaching $1.41 billion ( Jan-Oct 2024 ), surpassing French imports of $1.03 billion. Korean cosmetics now account for 22.2% of the U.S. beauty market, outperforming French brands, which hold a 16.3% market share. K-beauty products have solidified their place in the U.S. cosmetics market, surpassing France as the top supplier of imported beauty products. This demand continues to surge, driven by:1. High-quality ingredients and innovation: U.S. consumers trust in scientific approach to skincare and beauty products.2. Minimalist, multi-functional routines: The rise of lightweight skincare while providing sun protection (or wearable sunscreens) fits evolving consumer preferences.3. Gen Z & Millennial appeal: Korean beauty’s ingredient transparency and visible results resonate with younger shoppers.Beyond consumer demand, U.S. retailers have a unique opportunity to import K-beauty products without additional tariffs, thanks to the Korea-U.S. Free Trade Agreement (KORUS FTA). As tariffs on other imported goods increase, U.S. retailers can source high-quality Korean cosmetics with cost-saving advantages, fueling even more growth in the market. Bloomkare , Forsit's subsidiary specializing in retail expansion, expects this policy to accelerate the already booming interest in K-beauty across the U.S.Forsit continues to lead the way in brand acceleration and market expansion, supporting Korean brands in navigating the U.S. market through data-driven insights, strategic partnerships, and localized marketing approaches. As a company committed to accelerating brands beyond borders, Forsit remains at the forefront of shaping the future of global commerce.As part of this mission, Bloomkare plays a crucial role in helping retailers discover and source the right K-beauty products for their customers. “As Korean brands continue to gain international recognition, it’s crucial to have a well-defined localization strategy that resonates with Gen Z consumer bases. At Forsit, we specialize in helping brands scale globally, ensuring they adapt seamlessly to new markets while maintaining their core identity. This conference provided a great opportunity to engage with fellow industry leaders and explore innovative strategies for the future of global commerce.”With major U.S. retailers expanding their K-beauty sections and the trade advantages of KORUS FTA, Korean beauty brands are set to flourish in the U.S. market. As Bloomkare continue driving expansion efforts, the future looks bright for K-beauty’s global success.Contact us now at wholesale@bloomkare.com for wholesale inquiries.

