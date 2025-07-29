Parole Agent Joshua Byrd Honored Today at Memorial for his Service and Sacrifice

Parole Agent Joshua Byrd of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR), Division of Adult Parole Operations (DAPO) was honored at a memorial service today after dying tragically in the line of duty on July 17, 2025.

Family members and hundreds of law enforcement personnel – from CDCR, throughout California and neighboring states – came together to pay solemn tribute for Agent Byrd at Bayside Church. In multiple heartfelt eulogies, Agent Byrd was remembered as a devoted husband, father and friend. He was recognized for his calm presence “superpower,” his public service and ultimate sacrifice. Gov. Gavin Newsom was in attendance and prior to the service presented the family with a California flag.

“Agent Joshua Byrd’s service exemplifies courage and dedication,” said CDCR Secretary Jeff Macomber. “His legacy will always be remembered, and we extend the deepest condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. We are forever humbled by the sacrifice he made in service of our community.”

Agent Byrd, 40, joined CDCR as a cadet at CDCR’s correctional officer academy in June 2014. After serving as a correctional officer (promoted to correctional sergeant in 2020) at the California Medical Facility, he joined the DAPO Oakland parole office as a parole agent in October 2024.

Previously, Agent Byrd served in the U.S. Navy for more than nine years and received several awards and an honorable discharge in 2011.

Agent Byrd’s memorial consisted of full honors as is customary with a death in the line of duty. The service concluded with a Gauntlet Formation, CDCR Bagpiper, California Highway Patrol Riderless Horse and flyover, CDCR 21-gun salute, CDCR flag folding, and CDCR Taps.

Tributes for Agent Byrd

Agent Byrd leaves a wife and three children.

Agent Byrd was shot and killed inside an Oakland parole office and through a swift and focused investigation, the suspect was arrested within hours of the shooting. The suspect has been charged with eight felonies including murder, car theft, robbery and being a felon in possession of a gun. In addition, he’s facing several special allegations, including killing a law enforcement officer and several gun enhancements. This is the first line-of-duty loss for CDCR since 2018.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being set up for the family. Cards, letters and contributions may be sent to: California Correctional Peace Officers Association, 755 Riverpoint Drive, Ste. 200, West Sacramento, CA 95605.

