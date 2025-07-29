Ace your interview with PBI techniques 

Having a successful interview is an important step in landing your dream job at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). VA uses a structured method known as Performance-Based Interviewing (PBI) to help find the best fit for its mission-driven roles. So, how can you stand out? By learning how PBI works and mastering the storytelling techniques behind it.

If you’re looking for a career that’s All About Veterans, here’s everything you need to know to ace your next VA interview.

What is Performance-Based Interviewing (PBI)?

PBI is a standardized interview format used by VA and other Federal agencies that focuses on competencies essential for job success—like communication, teamwork, problem-solving and customer service. Instead of vague or general questions, PBI zeroes in on your past experiences or your proposed approach to hypothetical situations with the belief that past behavior is a good predictor of future behavior.

There are two types of PBI Questions:

Behavioral Questions: Ask you to reflect on what you have done in past roles. Example: “Tell us about a time when you had to resolve a conflict at work. What did you do and what was the result?” Situational Questions: Ask you to consider how you would handle future challenges. Example: “What would you do if a family member approached you with concerns about a patient’s care?”

Both types give you a chance to showcase your skills, professionalism and emotional intelligence.

Use the STAR Technique to shine

VA recommends the STAR method—a powerful storytelling formula that helps structure your answers:

Situation: Set the scene with relevant context.

Task: Explain the challenge or goal.

Action: Describe the specific steps you took.

Result: Share the outcome and what you learned.

Tips:

Practice your STAR responses before the interview, so you’re confident and concise when it counts.

Create STAR responses which can be used to address multiple competencies, rather than just one. This gives you the flexibility to answer different interview questions with the same response.

Join our mission

PBI isn’t a test—it’s an opportunity. It’s your moment to show how your experiences align with VA’s mission and values. By better understanding the process, you’ll leave your interview with confidence and be one step closer to serving those who served. Read more on VA Careers.