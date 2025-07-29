Flood Survivors Can Get Crisis Counseling, Disaster Unemployment Benefits

AUSTIN, Texas – If you are feeling overwhelmed or stressed by the July storms and flooding that swept through Central Texas, you can get confidential crisis counseling and unemployment assistance to support you during this challenging time.

FEMA funds the crisis counseling program, which is managed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and provides counseling to residents of Burnet, Kerr, San Saba, Tom Green, Travis and Williamson counties.

The Disaster Distress Helpline, a toll-free, national crisis support service, is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can call or text 800-985-5990 to speak to trained staff who can provide you with confidential counseling and other support services. The staff can also connect you with professionals at the nearest participating crisis-counseling center if you need additional support.

Access to counselors is available in more than 100 languages via third-party interpretation services. Spanish speakers can press 2. A videophone option for American Sign Language users is also available by calling 800-985-5990 from a videophone-enabled device. For more information, visit samhsa.gov/find-help/disaster-distress-helpline.

FEMA also funds the Disaster Unemployment Assistance program managed by the Texas Workforce Commission. If you find yourself without a job or you lost income as a direct result of the July 2—18 flooding, you may be eligible for financial assistance.

Unemployment benefits may be available if you lived, worked or were scheduled to work in the six counties designated for assistance. You may also be eligible for unemployment assistance if you lost your job as a direct result of the flooding or if you are not eligible for state unemployment benefits. Disaster Unemployment Assistance is also available to business owners and those who are self-employed.

You have until Thursday, Sept. 4, to apply online at the Unemployment Benefit Services portal at https://apps.twc.texas.gov/UBS/security/logon.do You may also apply at 800-939-6631.

For more information, visit the Texas Workforce Commission webpage: twc.texas.gov

For the latest information about the Texas recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4879. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 and at facebook.com/FEMARegion6