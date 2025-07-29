NCDOL Marks 90 Years of Boiler Safety in North Carolina

The North Carolina Department of Labor (NCDOL) is proud to celebrate the 90th anniversary of its Boiler Safety Bureau, a cornerstone of public safety in the state since 1935.

Created to regulate boiler inspections and ensure safe operation in workplaces across North Carolina, the bureau has expanded significantly over the decades. Today, it oversees the inspection and regulation of heating boilers, hot water storage tanks, and both fired and unfired pressure vessels, conducting approximately 52,000 inspections annually.

“When this program was first established, North Carolina averaged one boiler-related fatality every six weeks,” said Labor Commissioner Luke Farley. “Today, that number is down to just one every four years. These results don’t happen by accident — it’s the product of decades of dedicated work by our inspectors and safety professionals who take their mission seriously.”

The Boiler Safety Bureau’s efforts have helped prevent accidents, protect workers, and preserve critical infrastructure. Its legacy is one of quiet, consistent service — saving lives and safeguarding communities for nearly a century.

“As we mark this milestone, we’re not just looking back — we’re looking ahead,” Commissioner Farley said. “We remain committed to the highest standards of safety and service, even as new technologies and industries reshape our state. Today marks the beginning of the next 90 years of boiler safety in North Carolina.”

For more information about the NCDOL Boiler Safety Bureau, visit www.labor.nc.gov.