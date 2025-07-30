Locsanity and LOCnificent Fest Launch the Locsanity Community Impact Award

Alister James and Charmaine James, COO & CEO of Locsanity Lovaeta Amoako receiving recognition at a LOCnificent Fest event in Brooklyn, NY

Celebrating Changemakers Creating Lasting Community Impact

Partnering with Locnificent Fest allows us to spotlight those changemakers who align with our mission to celebrate natural beauty, cultural heritage, and community growth.” — Charmaine James

CORAL SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Locsanity , a leading brand in loc, natural hair, and personal care, is proud to announce the launch of the Locsanity Community Impact Award, in collaboration with LOCnificent Fest , a vibrant New York City-based celebration of locs and natural hair that challenges stereotypes, uplifts Black and POC entrepreneurs, and unites a diverse community.This annual award celebrates individuals who demonstrate an unwavering commitment to community upliftment, empowerment, and advocacy within the natural hair space and beyond. From locticians and barbers to educators, youth leaders, and wellness advocates, the Locsanity Community Impact Award will recognize those who go beyond beauty by creating real change, inspiring others, and promoting authenticity and cultural pride.“We’re excited to recognize and celebrate those individuals who are doing phenomenal work in their communities,” said Charmaine James, Founder & CEO of Locsanity. “Partnering with Locnificent Fest allows us to spotlight those changemakers who align with our mission of celebrating natural beauty, cultural heritage, and community growth.”Nominations for the 2025 award are now open. Community members may nominate individuals or nominees may self-submit. All nominees must meet the criteria outlined in the application guidelines. Award winners will be honored at this year’s LOCnificent Fest event, on Sunday, October 5th, in Brooklyn, NY.“At LOCnificent, we’re all about celebrating the beauty and power of locs and natural hair—not just as a style, but as a way of life,” said Lovaeta Amoako, Founder of LOCnificent Fest. “Partnering with Locsanity on this award feels like a natural fit. We’re both passionate about uplifting our community, recognizing the changemakers among us, and honoring the roots—literally and culturally—that connect us all. We’re proud to create fun, vibrant spaces that feel like home—where culture is celebrated, community is centered, and joy is the vibe.”To nominate someone or learn more about the award, visit www.locsanity.com About LocsanityLocsanity is a Coral Springs, Florida-based manufacturer specializing in loc, natural hair, and personal care products. The brand offers a diverse range of over 60 plant-based formulations designed to nourish and support both locs and loose natural hair. Locsanity has been featured in notable outlets including BuzzFeed, Hello! Magazine, Stylecraze, and Hair World Magazine. For more information, visit www.locsanity.com About LOCnificent FestLOCnificent Fest is a vibrant annual celebration dedicated to the beauty, versatility, and rich culture of locs and natural hair. Now in its seventh year, this intimate festival brings together enthusiasts, talented stylists, knowledgeable educators, innovative vendors, and passionate community members for an immersive experience featuring hair showcases and demonstrations, music, performances, valuable networking opportunities, and a strong sense of community building. For more information, visit www.locnificentfest.com

The Locsanity Community Impact Award 2025

