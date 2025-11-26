Locsanity Debuts Protective Style Braid Care Collection for Strong, Breakage-Resistant Hair

The Braided by Locsanity Collection

Made with Moringa Oil, Blackberry Oil, Passion Fruit Extract, and Oat Amino Acids to deliver hydration and strengthening from installation to takedown.

With Braided by Locsanity, we wanted to introduce products that not only look good on day one but support hair health from installation to takedown.” — Charmaine James

CORAL SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Locsanity , a leading innovator in plant-powered hair care for locs and textured hair, proudly announces the launch of its new Braided by Locsanity collection— a breakthrough braid care line formulated to keep hair healthy before, during, and after protective styling.For years, Locsanity has been trusted by consumers worldwide for its high-performance hair and scalp products rooted in quality, innovation, and community care. With the debut of Braided by Locsanity, the brand brings that same standard of excellence to protective style maintenance—solving one of the biggest frustrations in textured-hair care: dryness, irritation, and weakened strands once braids are removed.At the heart of the new collection is a powerful blend of plant-based ingredients, including Moringa Oil, Blackberry Oil, Passion Fruit Extract, and Oat Amino Acids, which work together to deeply nourish the hair, support moisture balance, and help maintain the integrity of the hair shaft throughout the entire protective styling process.The Braided by Locsanity collection features four powerhouse products designed to work together for stronger, smoother, more hydrated hair:Sculpt & Define Mousse – Provides clean, long-lasting hold while conditioning edges for a sleek, flake-free finish enhanced with lightweight botanical extracts.Nourishing Braid & Scalp Oil – A lightweight, plant-based blend featuring Moringa Oil and Blackberry Oil to moisturize, fortify, and deliver lasting shine to braids.Scalp Refresh & Soothing Spray – Revives braids with a burst of hydration, powered by soothing Passion Fruit Extract and strengthening Oat Amino Acids to keep braids looking fresh and feeling comfortable.Sculpt & Shine Gel – Delivers a smooth, polished look with humidity-resistant control that won’t compromise hair or scalp health.Unlike many products on the market, this collection is formulated without harsh ingredients commonly found in braid gels—including alcohol, which can dry the scalp, lead to irritation, and undermine the protective benefits of braids. Locsanity’s formulas prioritize scalp comfort and hair integrity, ensuring protective styles truly protect.What sets this collection apart is Locsanity’s commitment to plant-based ingredients and a “do-no-harm” philosophy. Each product is crafted to maintain the integrity of the hair shaft, reinforce strands during wear, and leave hair noticeably softer, stronger, and better nourished once braids are taken down—thanks in part to nutrient-dense oils and amino acids that support optimal hair health.“Protective styling products should protect—not damage,” said Charmaine James, Founder and CEO of Locsanity. “We worked really hard to give customers a collection that will nourish their hair from root to tip. With Braided by Locsanity, we wanted to introduce products that not only look good on day one but support hair health from installation to takedown.”The new braid care line is now available on Locsanity.com, Amazon, Walmart.com, and at select salons and beauty supply stores nationwide.For more information or to shop the new collection, visit www.Locsanity.com --About LocsanityLocsanity is a Coral Springs, Florida-based manufacturer specializing in loc, natural hair, and personal care products. The brand offers a diverse range of over 60 plant-based formulations designed to nourish and support both locs and loose natural hair. Locsanity has been featured in notable outlets, including BuzzFeed, Hello! Magazine, Stylecraze, and Hair World Magazine. For more information, visit www.locsanity.com

